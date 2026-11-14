The UK Home Office moved to revoke the Global Talent visas of two Nigerian men after a BBC investigation exposed how they obtained entry

Silva Ndifon and Adanu Emmanuel Okoko allegedly used fabricated press reviews to meet visa requirements for artists

Art critic Molara Wood uncovered the fraud after finding articles published under her name in the Nigerian Tribune that she never wrote

The United Kingdom's Home Office has begun revoking the Global Talent visas of two Nigerian men, Silva Ndifon and Adanu Emmanuel Okoko.

This follows a BBC News investigation that found they had used fabricated evidence to secure entry into the country.

The UK revokes the visas of two Nigerians accused of using forged documents to gain entry. Photo credit: Bizhan33, Wiktor Szymanowicz

Source: Getty Images

According to a BBC report published on November 13, 2026, the two men had presented themselves as fine art photographers when applying for the visa.

Under the scheme's requirements, artists must submit at least two examples of recent press coverage that reviews or profiles their work. It is now understood that some of that coverage was forged.

How the fake reviews were uncovered

The deception came to light when Nigerian art critic Molara Wood noticed that articles reviewing the work of both men had been published in the Nigerian Tribune under her byline, without her knowledge or consent. She had not written a single word of the pieces.

After Wood alerted the newspaper's editors, the articles were removed. The Tribune said it had identified a staff member who had posted the content without authorisation.

That employee admitted that someone outside the organisation had supplied the articles, though he denied receiving payment.

Wood said the writing and the artworks it supposedly praised were both of poor quality.

"It is writing that I would not want associated with me," she said.

"The images were not worthy of comment." She also indicated that other critics had experienced the same thing.

Visa status and online presence

Both men are believed to be currently living in the UK. While one of them maintains an online portfolio, it does not reflect the kind of fine art photography described in the fabricated review.

The other has little to no verifiable connection to photography or any form of art beyond the article Wood exposed.

Neither man responded to the BBC's requests for comment. After the BBC approached the Home Office, it was confirmed that proceedings to cancel both visas were underway.

Immigration lawyer Harjap Singh Bhangal, who spoke to the BBC, warned that fraudulent applications of this nature will not always be caught.

"I have no doubt that some fraudulent claims will get through," he said.

Legit.ng reported that the UK removed visa-free access for six countries.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK kept the alternate family visa routes open after suspending the reunion pathway.

UK sets travel limits for foreigners seeking citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK set travel limits for foreigners applying for British citizenship.

The rules, contained in Form AN guidance published by the Home Office, apply to both the standard five-year route and the three-year route available to those married to or in a civil partnership with a British citizen.

The rules, contained in Form AN guidance published by the Home Office, apply to both the standard five-year route and the three-year route available to those married to or in a civil partnership with a British citizen.

Source: Legit.ng