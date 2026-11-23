A University of Ibadan lecturer explained that international publishers were selling academic research back to scholars at fees as high as $1,000

Dr Ridwan Abiola Kolawole spoke at the AmplifyTT symposium themed 'Research Shouldn't Die in the Library', attended by Legit.ng

Speakers at the event argued that poor communication and high access costs were keeping research findings away from the public

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.

Ibadan, Oyo State - A University of Ibadan (UI) lecturer has expressed concerns about the high cost of accessing academic research, warning that some medical journals charge up to $1,000 per article while scholars are sometimes billed between $34 and $500 to read papers they themselves wrote.

Dr Ridwan Abiola Kolawole, of the Department of Communication and Language Arts, raised the concerns on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at the launch of AmplifyTT, a research communication symposium themed 'Research Shouldn't Die in the Library.' The event was attended by Legit.ng.

UI's Dr Ridwan Kolawole highlights the high cost of accessing academic research, saying some medical journals charge up to $1,000 per article. Photo credit: Future Builders Initiative

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Kolawole argued that the commercial practices of some international publishers were cutting off communities most affected by research from its findings. He challenged Nigerian academics to stop relying so heavily on foreign-indexed journals and instead build more accessible local platforms for sharing research.

"Another challenge is the issue of highly rated journals. Some of them collect our hard-earned research findings, commercialise them and sell them to the public.

"Many people do not have access to these findings, yet we are happy as scholars that we have published in reputable global-indexed journals that are locked and sold only to universities and institutions that can afford them," he said.

He added:

"Sometimes, I have published papers and they will ask me to pay $34, $120 or $500 to access the same journals in which I published. In medicine, it can cost $1,000 or more to access them."

Meanwhile, speaking to Legit.ng on the sidelines of the programme, Kolawole highlighted the disconnect between researchers and the communities whose challenges they investigate, noting that the people affected rarely get to hear about the recommendations made on their behalf.

"Research without reach is like we have not conducted the research at all," he said, adding that he believed even one in five findings being implemented would represent a meaningful contribution.

He stated that journalists could play a key role in bridging the gap by translating technical findings into language the public could understand, and called for greater access to evidence-based studies on political candidates ahead of the 2027 elections in Africa's largest democracy.

Speakers call for stronger research-media links

Taiwo George, Online Editor of Daily Trust, told the symposium that research does not automatically become news.

"A research is not automatically a story. It becomes a story when you uncover what matters, who it affects, what it reveals, and what should happen next," he said.

Izak Mina, a South African media consultant and former editor of the South African Broadcasting Corporation's Digital News, shared how the SABC's planning and research unit built a database of experts that served about 17 radio stations, four to five television stations and online services across 11 languages. He also cited a partnership with South Africa's Council for Scientific and Industrial Research on an election prediction model whose projections came within about one percentage point of the final results for most parties.

Mina called for joint training programmes to close the communication gap between journalists and scientists.

Prof. Jerry Ugwuanyi, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Environment and Technology, Gwagwalada, said Nigeria produced about 70,000 indexed journal articles annually but that most of the research remained basic and was driven by career promotion rather than practical application. He noted that South Africa produced roughly 36,000 indexed articles but converted more of its research into products and services, which he attributed to a higher risk appetite among South African industrialists rather than any academic superiority.

Dr Olufemi Owolabi, Senior Special Assistant to the Ekiti State Governor, advised researchers to frame their findings as clear, actionable recommendations and deliver them to relevant officials at the right time. He cited a 2022 review of Ekiti State's transition committee report that recommended a five per cent annual increase in capital expenditure, which he said contributed to the state's capital allocation rising from about 30 per cent to 40 per cent in the 2023 fiscal year.

The symposium was initiated by James Ojo Adakole, convener of AmplifyITT, to strengthen links between research, journalism and public decision-making.

Source: Legit.ng