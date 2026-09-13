Redeemer's University published its approved 2026/2027 school fees for select courses on its official website

The fees for Law, Biochemistry, and Civil Engineering vary significantly across levels, with some courses exceeding N2 million per year

The university did not publish fees for 100-level students in the online listing, covering only 200-level and above

Redeemer's University has published its approved school fees for the 2026/2027 academic session, covering a number of courses available on its website. This article focuses on three programmes: Law, Biochemistry, and Civil Engineering.

Notably, the fees for 100-level students were not included in the university's online publication, with figures available only from 200-level upwards.

Redeemer’s University releases 2026/2027 fees for 3 courses. Photo Source: Redeemer's University

Source: Getty Images

Redeemer's University Law fees for 2026/2027

Law students at Redeemer's University face some of the highest fees across the three courses examined. The breakdown by level is as follows:

- 200 Level: N3,037,500.00

- 300 Level: N2,628,375.00

- 400 Level: N1,772,250.00

- 500 Level: N1,911,000.00

Redeemer's University Biochemistry fees for 2026/2027

Biochemistry runs for three years beyond the 100 level, and its fees are comparatively lower than Law and Civil Engineering:

- 200 Level: N1,278,200.00

- 300 Level: N1,304,100.00

- 400 Level: N1,427,300.00

Redeemer's University Civil Engineering fees for 2026/2027

Civil Engineering students can expect to pay figures that climb back above the N2 million mark at certain levels:

- 200 Level: N2,137,500.00

- 300 Level: N1,899,750.00

- 400 Level: N1,884,750.00

- 500 Level: N2,143,500.00

Among the three programmes, Law carries the highest single-year fee at the 200-level stage, while Biochemistry remains the most affordable option across all listed levels. Civil Engineering fees dip slightly in the middle years before rising again at the 500 level.

University of Ibadan releases PhD fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the University of Ibadan had published the school fees and other charges for new PhD Law students.

The university stated that the total amount payable was ₦356,700, excluding some charges such as the graduation fee and transaction fee.

Source: Legit.ng