Oman enforces strict rules on what travellers and importers can bring into the country

Alcohol, pork products, and narcotics are among the categories specifically restricted under Omani rules

Religious idols, unacceptable content, and some game material also fall under the country's prohibited and restricted goods list

Oman has clear rules on the categories of goods that are either banned or subject to restrictions for anyone bringing items into the country, covering everything from food products to religious materials.

Travellers and importers are expected to check whether their goods fall under any of the prohibited or restricted categories before attempting to bring them across the border or through Omani customs.

Oman restricts alcohol, pork products, and non-Islamic religious idols under its customs regulations. Photo credit: Aaftab/Getty

Source: Getty Images

What Oman has banned or restricted

Alcohol and pork products are specifically restricted in Oman, reflecting the country's Islamic legal framework.

Non-Islamic religious idols and any material considered offensive are also restricted from entry.

Narcotics and controlled substances are prohibited outright, as are specific aterials and anything related to certain games.

The restrictions apply broadly and cover physical goods as well as printed or digital content that falls within any of the listed categories.

What travellers need to know

Anyone planning to visit or relocate to Oman should review the full list of restricted and prohibited items before packing or placing international orders.

Items that may be freely available in other countries can be subject to seizure or legal consequences if brought into Oman.

The rules apply equally to personal luggage, shipped packages, and goods carried for commercial purposes.

Travellers are advised to contact the relevant Omani customs or regulatory authorities if they are uncertain about whether a specific item requires prior approval before entry.

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Source: Legit.ng