Kuwait now allows citizens aged 21 and above to renew their passports electronically without visiting a government office

Citizens under 21 must follow a different process that requires a guardian and a physical visit to an official centre

The rules set out clear age-based requirements that determine how each Kuwaiti citizen must approach passport renewal

Kuwait has introduced an age-based system for passport renewals that separates the process into two distinct paths depending on whether the applicant is an adult or a minor.

Kuwaiti citizens who are 21 years old or above are eligible to renew their passports through an electronic process, removing the need to visit a government office in person.

Kuwait passport renewal now allows citizens aged 21 and above to complete the process online without visiting a government office. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty

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This option streamlines the renewal experience for adult citizens and allows them to handle the documentation remotely.

What younger citizens must do

For citizens under the age of 21, the process is different.

These applicants are required to visit a National Identity Centre in person, accompanied by their guardian. They must also bring the required documents with them at the time of the visit.

No details are currently available on how renewed passports are delivered to applicants or how long the renewal process takes in either case.

Kuwait publishes minimum age for all workers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kuwait has set 18 years as the minimum legal age for employment, meaning anyone below that threshold cannot take up formal work in the country. The requirement is backed by Kuwaiti government law and applies across all sectors of employment within the country.

Source: Legit.ng