Japan's immigration authority published special provisions that allow certain foreigners to bypass the standard 10-year residency requirement for permanent residence

Spouses of Japanese nationals and highly skilled professionals are among the categories that qualify for a shorter path to permanent residence in Japan

The shortest route to permanent residence in Japan can be as little as one year for foreigners who score 80 points or more under Japan's highly skilled professional points system

Japan's immigration authority has published details of categories of foreigners who may be eligible for permanent residence in the country without meeting the standard 10-year continuous residency requirement.

The Ministry of Justice outlined several exceptions to the general rule, covering a broad range of circumstances from family ties to professional contributions.

Japan lists foreigners who can get permanent residence in less than 10 years. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Foreigners who can get Japan PR in shorter time

1. Foreigners married to Japanese nationals, permanent residents, or special permanent residents can apply for permanent residence after just three years of continuous residence in Japan, provided the marriage has been genuine and has lasted at least five years.

2. Biological children of qualifying individuals are only required to have lived in Japan continuously for three years, with no minimum marriage duration attached to their case.

3. Recognised refugees and those eligible for supplementary protection must have resided in Japan for a minimum of five years after their recognition to qualify under the exceptions.

4. Japan's points-based system for highly skilled professionals offers some of the most accessible pathways to permanent residence. Foreigners who score 70 points or above under the Highly Skilled Professional Ordinance and have maintained that threshold for at least three years of continuous residence in Japan are eligible to apply.

5. Those who score 80 points or more qualify after just one year of continuous residence in Japan, making it one of the fastest routes available to any foreign national in the country.

6. A separate category exists for those classified as "Specially Highly Skilled Personnel," who may also qualify after one year of continuous residence if they meet the relevant ministerial criteria.

7. Foreigners engaged in specific projects within a Special Zone for Structural Reform, whose contributions to Japan through those projects are officially recognised, need only three years of continuous residence.

8. The same three-year minimum applies to those engaged in qualifying activities under regional revitalisation legislation.

9. Individuals who have already been granted permanent resident status can apply for a new permanent residence grant after five years of continuous residence under that existing status.

10. Similarly, foreigners recognised as having made notable contributions to Japan in areas such as diplomacy, international exchange, society, the economy, or culture can apply after five years of continuous residence.

The ministry noted that these exceptions do not extend to persons who received special permission to stay under certain grounds and that such individuals are, as a general rule, still required to have resided in Japan for 10 years or more.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng