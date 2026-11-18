Finland has raised its general permanent residence requirement from four to six years starting January 2026, changing the path for thousands of immigrants

The country also introduced mandatory language proficiency and at least two years of work experience as new conditions for permanent residence

A separate set of changes coming in January 2027 will shift greater integration responsibility onto immigrants themselves, including a new citizenship test

Finland has overhauled its immigration rules, making it significantly harder for foreigners to secure permanent residence and citizenship in the country.

According to the OECD International Migration Outlook 2026, changes that took effect in January 2026 raised the standard residency period required for a permanent permit from four years to six. Alongside that increase, Finland introduced two additional requirements that applicants must now satisfy: documented language proficiency in either Finnish or Swedish, and a minimum of two years of employment history.

Finland announces two deadlines for foreigners to get jobs before losing their residence permits. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Finland: Fast-track route still available

Immigrants who demonstrate strong integration into Finnish society may still qualify for permanent residence after four years rather than six. However, the fast-track route comes with its own conditions. Applicants must meet at least one of the following criteria:

- A high income level

- Advanced Finnish or Swedish language skills, or

- A higher education degree.

The changes reflect Finland's push to ensure that those settling permanently in the country have both the language ability and work experience needed to sustain themselves without relying heavily on state support.

Finland: Bigger shifts coming in 2027

A second wave of reforms is scheduled for January 2027, targeting two separate pieces of legislation. Amendments to the Act on the Promotion of Immigrant Integration will place greater personal responsibility on immigrants for their own integration journey. The changes aim to streamline how integration and literacy training is delivered and funded, while also giving labour market training a more prominent role in the process.

At the same time, amendments to the Citizenship Act will introduce a formal citizenship test, adding another hurdle for those looking to naturalise. The test requirement marks a notable shift in Finland's approach to granting citizenship, bringing it closer in line with requirements already in place in several other European countries.

Taken together, the reforms represent one of the most significant tightening of Finland's immigration framework in recent years, raising the bar for both long-term residence and full citizenship.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that. Ireland increased its citizenship waiting period for one category of foreigners

Finland: Ways to obtain permanent residence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Finland revised its permanent residence rules, including three routes that could let eligible foreigners apply after four years instead of six.

The faster options depend on factors such as income, recognised qualifications and Finnish or Swedish skills. But a prison sentence can wipe out a foreign resident’s time already spent in the country, resetting the clock after release.

Source: Legit.ng