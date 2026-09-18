Mexico announced that citizens of only three countries can travel to the country using an Electronic Authorization System instead of a traditional visa

The Mexican government published an official statement specifying which nationalities qualify for the SAE when travelling by air

The three eligible countries represent a narrow and specific group, leaving all other nationalities required to obtain a Mexican visa before travelling

Mexico has opened a limited electronic entry route to a small group of nationalities, naming only three countries whose citizens may use the Electronic Authorization System (SAE) to enter the country by air without processing a full Mexican visa.

The Mexican government confirmed the arrangement in an official statement directed specifically at travellers from Russia, Turkey, and Ukraine.

3 countries whose citizens qualify to enter Mexico by plane with EAS. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/ALFREDO ESTRELLA/YURI CORTEZ

Source: Getty Images

Visa: Countries eligible for Mexico's EAS

According to the government's published guidance, citizens from these three nations who plan to travel to Mexico by plane can obtain the electronic authorisation to enter as visitors without permission to carry out paid activities, covering purposes such as tourism and business.

The three nationalities that qualify for the SAE in place of a visa are:

* Russians

* Turkish

* Ukrainians

The government was explicit that the electronic authorisation applies to air travel only. Citizens from these countries arriving by other means would need to check whether separate arrangements apply.

What the SAE means for eligible travellers

The Electronic Authorization System offers a streamlined alternative to the traditional visa application process, which typically requires in-person appointments, documentation, and longer processing times.

For the three eligible nationalities, the SAE allows them to secure permission to enter Mexico digitally before boarding their flights.

It is worth noting that the authorisation covers entry as a visitor without permission to carry out paid activities, meaning it is suited to those travelling for tourism or business purposes rather than employment.

For citizens of all other countries not listed, including across the African continent, the standard Mexican visa process remains the required route for travel to Mexico.

UK names 82 countries eligible for ETA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had published the full list of 82 countries whose citizens can travel to Britain using an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) instead of a visa.

The ETA allows eligible travellers to visit the UK, Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man for up to six months. The list includes several European, Asian and Gulf countries, while only Mauritius and Seychelles from Africa are included.

Source: Legit.ng