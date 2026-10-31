Mexico's immigration rules require applicants to present original documents proving their family relationship with a resident or citizen

The type of documents required depends on the nature of the bond, whether through marriage, parentage, or partnership

Applicants with ties to a foreign temporary resident must also show proof of economic solvency meeting a set monthly balance

Mexico requires applicants seeking a temporary resident visa on the basis of family ties to present specific original documents, with the exact requirements varying depending on the type of relationship and the immigration status of the person they are connected to.

A key condition across all categories is that the relative proving the relationship must be physically present with the applicant when the application is submitted.

Mexico temporary resident visa applicants must present original family relationship documents. Photo credit: Solrac Santiago/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

When the sponsor holds a temporary resident visa

Applicants with a family bond to a foreign holder of a temporary resident visa or a student temporary resident card must provide documents matching their specific relationship. A spouse or partner must bring an original marriage certificate or equivalent document.

Children must present an original birth certificate, while parents can only apply this way if the applicant is a minor or under legal representation, in which case the applicant's own birth certificate is required. Stepchildren must produce both their birth certificate and the parents' original marriage certificate.

In addition to relationship documents, this category also requires proof of the sponsor's valid temporary resident visa and evidence of economic solvency. Specifically, applicants must show either a monthly average bank balance of at least $1,359.34 USD over the past 12 months, or documents confirming tax-free income of the same amount over the previous six months.

If the sponsor holds student temporary resident status rather than a standard temporary resident visa, a letter from the educational institution confirming current enrolment is also required alongside the temporary resident card.

When the sponsor is a permanent resident or Mexican citizen

For applicants whose spouse or partner holds a foreign permanent resident visa, only two documents are needed: an original marriage certificate or equivalent, and the sponsor's valid permanent resident visa.

Where the sponsor instead holds a permanent resident card rather than a visa, the same basic documents apply, with the permanent resident card substituting for the visa document.

Marriage to a Mexican citizen

Applicants married to or in a recognised partnership with a Mexican national must submit an original marriage certificate or equivalent document alongside proof of the sponsor's Mexican nationality in its original form.

Across all five categories, Mexico's immigration framework places the burden of proof firmly on the applicant to supply original documents, and consular officers are expected to verify those materials at the point of submission.

Entering Mexico by plane with EAS instead of visa

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mexico has opened a limited electronic entry route to a small group of nationalities, naming only three countries whose citizens may use the Electronic Authorization System (SAE) to enter the country by air without processing a full Mexican visa.

Source: Legit.ng