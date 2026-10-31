The United States issues about 140,000 employment-based immigrant visas every year to qualified foreign nationals

The visas are divided into five categories, covering professionals, skilled workers, special immigrants and investors

Successful applicants may qualify for permanent residency and can also bring eligible spouses and children to the US

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The United States offers approximately 140,000 employment-based immigrant visas annually, providing foreign nationals with different routes to obtain permanent residency based on their professional qualifications, exceptional abilities, work experience or investment capacity.

According to information reported by MSN, the visas are allocated across five preference categories during the US fiscal year.

5 Work Visa Categories That Can Help Nigerians, Other Foreigners Secure Green Cards

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Successful applicants may also be able to bring their spouses and unmarried children to the US, depending on the applicable immigration requirements.

The five categories target different groups of foreign nationals, including highly accomplished professionals, skilled workers, researchers, religious workers and investors.

EB-1: Priority Workers and Individuals with Extraordinary Ability

The EB-1 visa category is designed for individuals with exceptional achievements in science, education, business, arts and sports.

It also covers outstanding professors and researchers, as well as certain multinational executives and managers.

Applicants with extraordinary abilities may submit petitions independently without securing a US job offer, provided they intend to continue working in their area of expertise. However, outstanding professors and researchers generally need to meet specific experience criteria and secure employment with an eligible US institution.

EB-2: Professionals with Advanced Degrees and Exceptional Abilities

The EB-2 category targets professionals with advanced academic qualifications and individuals demonstrating exceptional ability in science, arts or business.

Applicants generally need a job offer from a US employer and an approved labour certification before proceeding with their immigration petition.

However, individuals who qualify for a National Interest Waiver (NIW) may be exempted from these conditions. This allows eligible applicants to file their petitions without employer sponsorship if their proposed work is considered beneficial to the United States.

EB-3: Skilled Workers, Professionals and Other Workers

The EB-3 category provides an immigration pathway for foreign nationals whose skills and qualifications meet specific employment requirements.

It covers three groups: skilled workers, professionals and other workers.

Skilled workers must generally have at least two years of relevant training or work experience. Professionals are expected to possess a bachelor's degree or an equivalent foreign qualification.

The other workers category is available to individuals applying for positions that require less than two years of training or experience.

EB-4: Special Immigrant Workers

The EB-4 preference category covers foreign nationals who qualify under specific special immigrant classifications.

Eligible applicants include religious ministers and other religious workers, certain international broadcasters, Iraqi and Afghan interpreters, special immigrant juveniles and some former US government employees who served overseas.

Certain foreign medical graduates and individuals serving, or enlisted to serve, in the US Armed Forces may also qualify under applicable provisions.

Unlike most EB-2 and EB-3 applications, the EB-4 process generally does not require labour certification.

EB-5: Immigrant Investors

The EB-5 programme provides an opportunity for foreign nationals to obtain US permanent residency through qualifying investments in American businesses.

Applicants must invest the required amount of capital in a new commercial enterprise and demonstrate that the investment meets the programme's job-creation conditions.

The initiative is intended to attract foreign capital, encourage business development and create employment opportunities for American workers.

5 Work Visa Categories That Can Help Nigerians, Other Foreigners Secure Green Cards

Source: Getty Images

Overall, the five employment-based visa categories offer different pathways for foreign nationals seeking permanent residency in the United States.

The available options depend on applicants' professional accomplishments, educational qualifications, employment experience, special immigrant status or ability to make qualifying investments.

Source: Legit.ng