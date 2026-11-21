The Saudi Arabia tourist visa is open to applicants from non-GCC countries at a set official cost

The visa gives holders a specific window to enter and explore the kingdom before it expires

Travellers planning a trip to Saudi Arabia should know the exact fee and validity period before applying

Non-GCC nationals looking to visit Saudi Arabia for tourism will pay SAR535 for a tourist visa, according to official information on the country's visa fees.

The Saudi riyal figure applies specifically to applicants outside the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) bloc.

Saudi Arabia tourist visa remains available to non-GCC travellers for SAR535, offering an easy way to explore the kingdom's top attractions. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Citizens of GCC member states, which include countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and Qatar, operate under separate travel arrangements with Saudi Arabia and are generally not subject to the same visa requirements as other foreign nationals.

How long the Saudi tourist visa lasts

The Saudi Arabia tourist visa is valid for up to one year, or 365 days, from the date of issue. This means holders have a full year within which they can plan and carry out their visit to the kingdom.

Travellers are advised to confirm the specific entry and stay conditions attached to the visa before booking flights or accommodation, as the total validity period of the document may differ from the maximum length of any single stay permitted within that window.

Saudi Arabia has significantly expanded its tourism sector in recent years as part of its Vision 2030 programme, which aims to diversify the national economy away from oil revenue.

The country introduced its electronic tourist visa in 2019, opening the kingdom to leisure travellers for the first time on a broad scale.

The SAR535 fee and 365-day validity period are among the key details prospective visitors need to verify before beginning the application process.

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for tourist eVisa

Legit.ng earlier reported that Saudi Arabia has set a clear age threshold for anyone seeking to apply for a tourist eVisa through its official online platform, with the requirement forming part of the country's updated terms and conditions.

Source: Legit.ng