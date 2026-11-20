Isaac Fayose defended Davido after the singer faced backlash over a video of him dining with Seyi Tinubu in Abuja

Fayose claimed Davido is a committed Peter Obi supporter and would vote for the NDC candidate in the 2027 election

Davido responded to Fayose's video with a like, a small but telling gesture that set social media buzzing

Afrobeats superstar Davido is at the centre of a political storm, and a video from Isaac Fayose may have just thrown him a lifeline.

The drama began after footage emerged of Davido and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, sharing a meal with Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, at a popular Abuja amala restaurant.

Isaac Fayose comments on Davido's political allegiance to Peter Obi following backlash over his meeting with Seyi Tinubu. Photo: davido/seyitinubu/isaacfayoseorigina

Source: Instagram

Many online interpreted the outing as a signal that the singer was aligning himself with the Tinubu camp ahead of the 2027 presidential election, triggering a wave of criticism aimed at the music star.

Isaac Fayose steps in

On November 19, 2026, Isaac Fayose, brother of former Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose, posted a video on his Instagram page pushing back firmly against that narrative.

In it, he declared that Davido is a staunch supporter of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), and that no amount of amala could change that.

"I hope you guys know that Davido, Davido is 100% obidient. Davido, you can see him eat Amala with Seyi Tinubu. No matter how much Amala they give David, he is Obidient. David is voting Peter Obi 100%; go and write it down," Fayose said in the clip.

The Ekiti-born politician went further, suggesting that Davido's political loyalty would remain firm regardless of the affiliations of his uncle, Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke.

He even floated the idea that the singer could one day become the Obi movement's "village headmaster," positioning him as a figure of significance within the Obidient camp.

Isaac Fayose defends Afrobeats singer Davido over his meeting with Seyi Tinubu amid discussions about the 2027 presidential election. Photo: davido/isaacfayoseorigina

Source: Instagram

Davido's telling response to Isaac Fayose's video

The singer did not issue a statement or post a rebuttal. Instead, Davido liked the video, a quiet but pointed gesture that many have taken as an endorsement of Fayose's position.

The backlash Davido faced reflects the charged political atmosphere in Nigeria as 2027 draws closer, with supporters of various candidates watching public figures closely for any sign of where their allegiances lie.

Watch Isaac Fayose speak in the Instagram video below:

Davido wears wristband with Chioma's name on it

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video showing Nigerian music star Davido wearing a wristband bearing his wife Chioma's name sparked sweet reactions on social media.

The clip, which surfaced on Instagram on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, showed the singer wearing a black bracelet beneath his wristwatch on his right hand, with each letter of Chioma's name displayed in small white boxes.

The thoughtful gesture caught fans' attention, with many taking to the comments section to gush over the couple's relationship and express admiration for their bond.

Source: Legit.ng