Bahrain Releases List of 68 Countries Whose Citizens Qualify for Visas on Arrival
- Bahrain has published an official list of countries whose citizens qualify for a visa on arrival, covering travellers from four regions of the world
- The list includes nationals from dozens of European countries, several Asian nations, and countries across the Americas and Oceania
- Some countries on the list come with conditions attached, meaning not all travellers from those nations automatically qualify
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Bahrain has published an official list of countries whose citizens are eligible for a visa on arrival (VoA), covering 68 nations across Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Oceania.
The list, maintained by Bahrain's immigration authority, outlines which passport holders can enter the country without a visa in advance. At least one country on the list, India, comes with conditions attached.
European countries on Bahrain visa on arrival list
Europe accounts for the largest share of eligible nations. The following countries qualify:
- Andorra
- Austria
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Falkland Islands
- Finland
- France
- French Guyana
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Monaco
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Russia
- San Marino
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom
- Vatican City
- Brunei
- China
- Cyprus
- Georgia
- Hong Kong
- India (conditions apply)
- Japan
- Kazakhstan
- Macao
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Argentina
- Bolivia
- Brazil
- Canada
- Chile
- Columbia
- Ecuador
- Guyana
- Mexico
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Suriname
- United States
- Uruguay
- Australia
- New Zealand
No African country appears on Bahrain's visa-on-arrival list, so travellers from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and other African nations must obtain a visa through standard channels before travelling.
Travellers not listed are advised to check Bahrain's official government portal or their nearest Bahraini embassy or consulate to confirm the latest requirements before travelling.
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Bahrain introduced a new work permit for foreigners already living in the country.
Qatar: Countries on 90-day visa-on-arrival list
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar announced its free 90-day visa-on-arrival offer and the two African countries whose citizens qualify.
Only South Africa and Seychelles made the list, while travellers must still meet four conditions, including having a return ticket and approved health insurance.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng