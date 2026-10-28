Bahrain has published an official list of countries whose citizens qualify for a visa on arrival, covering travellers from four regions of the world

The list includes nationals from dozens of European countries, several Asian nations, and countries across the Americas and Oceania

Some countries on the list come with conditions attached, meaning not all travellers from those nations automatically qualify

Bahrain has published an official list of countries whose citizens are eligible for a visa on arrival (VoA), covering 68 nations across Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Oceania.

The list, maintained by Bahrain's immigration authority, outlines which passport holders can enter the country without a visa in advance. At least one country on the list, India, comes with conditions attached.

Bahrain mentions the nations that are eligible for visas on arrival. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

European countries on Bahrain visa on arrival list

Europe accounts for the largest share of eligible nations. The following countries qualify:

Andorra Austria Belgium Bulgaria Croatia Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Falkland Islands Finland France French Guyana Germany Greece Hungary Iceland Ireland Italy Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malta Monaco Netherlands Norway Poland Portugal Romania Russia San Marino Slovakia Slovenia Spain Sweden Switzerland Ukraine United Kingdom Vatican City Brunei China Cyprus Georgia Hong Kong India (conditions apply) Japan Kazakhstan Macao Malaysia Singapore South Korea Thailand Argentina Bolivia Brazil Canada Chile Columbia Ecuador Guyana Mexico Paraguay Peru Suriname United States Uruguay Australia New Zealand

No African country appears on Bahrain's visa-on-arrival list, so travellers from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and other African nations must obtain a visa through standard channels before travelling.

Travellers not listed are advised to check Bahrain's official government portal or their nearest Bahraini embassy or consulate to confirm the latest requirements before travelling.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Bahrain introduced a new work permit for foreigners already living in the country.

Qatar: Countries on 90-day visa-on-arrival list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar announced its free 90-day visa-on-arrival offer and the two African countries whose citizens qualify.

Only South Africa and Seychelles made the list, while travellers must still meet four conditions, including having a return ticket and approved health insurance.

Source: Legit.ng