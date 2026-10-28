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Bahrain Releases List of 68 Countries Whose Citizens Qualify for Visas on Arrival
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Bahrain Releases List of 68 Countries Whose Citizens Qualify for Visas on Arrival

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
2 min read
  • Bahrain has published an official list of countries whose citizens qualify for a visa on arrival, covering travellers from four regions of the world
  • The list includes nationals from dozens of European countries, several Asian nations, and countries across the Americas and Oceania
  • Some countries on the list come with conditions attached, meaning not all travellers from those nations automatically qualify

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Bahrain has published an official list of countries whose citizens are eligible for a visa on arrival (VoA), covering 68 nations across Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Oceania.

The list, maintained by Bahrain's immigration authority, outlines which passport holders can enter the country without a visa in advance. At least one country on the list, India, comes with conditions attached.

Bahrain mentions countries that qualify for visas on arrival
Bahrain mentions the nations that are eligible for visas on arrival. Photo credit: Getty Images
Source: UGC

European countries on Bahrain visa on arrival list

Europe accounts for the largest share of eligible nations. The following countries qualify:

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  1. Andorra
  2. Austria
  3. Belgium
  4. Bulgaria
  5. Croatia
  6. Czech Republic
  7. Denmark
  8. Estonia
  9. Falkland Islands
  10. Finland
  11. France
  12. French Guyana
  13. Germany
  14. Greece
  15. Hungary
  16. Iceland
  17. Ireland
  18. Italy
  19. Latvia
  20. Liechtenstein
  21. Lithuania
  22. Luxembourg
  23. Malta
  24. Monaco
  25. Netherlands
  26. Norway
  27. Poland
  28. Portugal
  29. Romania
  30. Russia
  31. San Marino
  32. Slovakia
  33. Slovenia
  34. Spain
  35. Sweden
  36. Switzerland
  37. Ukraine
  38. United Kingdom
  39. Vatican City
  40. Brunei
  41. China
  42. Cyprus
  43. Georgia
  44. Hong Kong
  45. India (conditions apply)
  46. Japan
  47. Kazakhstan
  48. Macao
  49. Malaysia
  50. Singapore
  51. South Korea
  52. Thailand
  53. Argentina
  54. Bolivia
  55. Brazil
  56. Canada
  57. Chile
  58. Columbia
  59. Ecuador
  60. Guyana
  61. Mexico
  62. Paraguay
  63. Peru
  64. Suriname
  65. United States
  66. Uruguay
  67. Australia
  68. New Zealand

Read also

Qatar releases list of 2 African countries whose citizens qualify for 90-day visa on arrival

No African country appears on Bahrain's visa-on-arrival list, so travellers from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and other African nations must obtain a visa through standard channels before travelling.

Travellers not listed are advised to check Bahrain's official government portal or their nearest Bahraini embassy or consulate to confirm the latest requirements before travelling.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Bahrain introduced a new work permit for foreigners already living in the country.

Qatar: Countries on 90-day visa-on-arrival list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar announced its free 90-day visa-on-arrival offer and the two African countries whose citizens qualify.

Only South Africa and Seychelles made the list, while travellers must still meet four conditions, including having a return ticket and approved health insurance.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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