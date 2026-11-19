Spain has published its third-quarter 2026 shortage occupation catalogue, opening dozens of roles to foreign nationals across multiple sectors

The catalogue covers three broad categories, including sports, merchant marine, and general availability roles spread across Spanish provinces

Foreigners seeking legal work routes into Spain can find the full list of qualifying occupations in the official government document

Spain has officially published its third-quarter 2026 shortage occupation catalogue, identifying 27 roles that foreign nationals are eligible to apply for under the country's employment framework.

The list, issued through the Boletín Oficial del Estado, Spain's official state gazette, groups the qualifying occupations into three categories: sports sector roles, merchant marine positions, and general availability jobs. Each category carries its own geographic scope, determining which provinces or autonomous communities the roles apply to.

Spain mentions 27 jobs foreigners can apply for. Photo credit: Getty Image

Source: UGC

Spain': 2026 shortage occupation list by sector

The sports sector covers two occupation codes available across all provinces and islands in Spain. The merchant marine category applies to all coastal provinces, as well as Lleida and Madrid. The general availability category spans the widest range of roles and provinces.

The full list of occupations included in the catalogue is as follows:

Professional athletes Sports coaches Naval refrigeration technicians Chief engineers of merchant ships Naval machinists Coastal mechanics Naval mechanics Merchant ship pilots Ship pursers Radio officers of the merchant marine Ship cooks Passenger ship attendants Ship waiters Ship stewards Boilermakers (workshops) Oilers for ship machinery Specialized ship firefighters Deck boatswains (except fishing) Deckhands (except fishing) Deckhands Aluminium, metal and PVC carpenters Metal, aluminium and PVC carpentry assemblers Electrical installers for buildings and homes Electrical installers, in general Truck crane drivers/operators Drivers-operators of fixed cranes, in general Mobile crane drivers/operators

What the catalogue means for foreign workers

Spain's shortage occupation catalogue is a formal mechanism through which the government signals where labour demand exceeds domestic supply, allowing employers to recruit from outside the country under a more streamlined process. Being listed in the catalogue does not guarantee automatic entry, but it does open a recognised legal pathway for foreign applicants to pursue work visas tied to those specific roles.

The third-quarter 2026 edition covers the period from July to September, and foreign nationals interested in applying are advised to consult the official BOE publication for the precise occupation codes and geographic conditions attached to each role before proceeding with any application.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Spain outlined the different categories of residency available to foreign nationals who want to live in the country.

Romania: Occupations with shortage of workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Romania released a list of 372 occupations facing worker shortages, covering jobs in sectors such as construction, agriculture, transport, healthcare and hospitality.

The list offers foreign workers a guide to roles that may match their skills, but being included does not guarantee a job or a visa. Applicants still need to secure employment and meet Romania’s immigration rules.

Source: Legit.ng