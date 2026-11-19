The University of Ibadan opened its 2026/2027 admission portal and directed offered candidates to pay a non-refundable N50,000 acceptance fee

Candidates must upload their O/L results and WAEC/NECO scratch card PIN and serial numbers alongside the payment

UI set November 30, 2026 as the final deadline for acceptance fee payment, with no extension permitted

The University of Ibadan (UI) has directed all candidates offered admission for the 2026/2027 academic session to pay a non-refundable acceptance fee of N50,000 through its admissions portal.

The university said the payment must be made on www.admissions.ui.edu.ng.

University of Ibadan opens its 2026/2027 admission portal as admitted candidates begin payment of the N50,000 acceptance fee before the deadline. Photo credit: UIweb

Source: UGC

Candidates who have not yet generated their admission letters on the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) were told to do so before attempting to pay the fee. UI made clear that requests for refunds will not be accepted under any circumstances.

Documents required for upload

Alongside the payment, candidates must upload specific documents. These include their Ordinary Level result(s) and the PIN and serial numbers of their WAEC or NECO scratch cards for the O'Level results.

Failure to upload these documents during the payment process could affect the completion of a candidate's acceptance.

Deadline and portal access

The admissions portal opened on Monday, November 2, 2026, and will close on Monday, November 30, 2026. The university stressed that this deadline is firm and that no extension will be granted.

Candidates are advised to complete their payments and document uploads well before the closing date to avoid last-minute difficulties with portal access.

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Source: Legit.ng