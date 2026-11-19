University of Ibadan Sets New Acceptance Fee for 2026/2027 Admission, Gives Reason
- The University of Ibadan opened its 2026/2027 admission portal and directed offered candidates to pay a non-refundable N50,000 acceptance fee
- Candidates must upload their O/L results and WAEC/NECO scratch card PIN and serial numbers alongside the payment
- UI set November 30, 2026 as the final deadline for acceptance fee payment, with no extension permitted
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The University of Ibadan (UI) has directed all candidates offered admission for the 2026/2027 academic session to pay a non-refundable acceptance fee of N50,000 through its admissions portal.
The university said the payment must be made on www.admissions.ui.edu.ng.
Candidates who have not yet generated their admission letters on the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) were told to do so before attempting to pay the fee. UI made clear that requests for refunds will not be accepted under any circumstances.
Documents required for upload
Alongside the payment, candidates must upload specific documents. These include their Ordinary Level result(s) and the PIN and serial numbers of their WAEC or NECO scratch cards for the O'Level results.
Failure to upload these documents during the payment process could affect the completion of a candidate's acceptance.
Deadline and portal access
The admissions portal opened on Monday, November 2, 2026, and will close on Monday, November 30, 2026. The university stressed that this deadline is firm and that no extension will be granted.
Candidates are advised to complete their payments and document uploads well before the closing date to avoid last-minute difficulties with portal access.
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Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.