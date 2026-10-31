Bahrain Releases List of 54 African Countries Whose Citizens Can Apply for eVisa
- Bahrain has published its official eVisa eligibility list, which includes a broad selection of countries from virtually every region of the world
- 54 African nations made the list, spanning West, East, Central, North, and Southern Africa, covering major travel markets like Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya
- The eVisa system allows eligible nationals to apply online, removing the embassy visit requirement that has long made Gulf travel difficult for African travellers
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Bahrain has opened its eVisa programme to citizens of 54 African countries, allowing them to apply for entry to the Gulf kingdom entirely online through the country's official portal.
The Kingdom of Bahrain published its full list of eVisa-eligible countries, covering nations across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Americas, and the Pacific. The breadth of African representation on the list is notable, spanning every sub-region of the continent and including major travel markets.
African countries on Bahrain's eVisa list
The 54 African countries whose citizens can apply for a Bahrain eVisa online are:
1. Zimbabwe
2. Algeria
3. Angola
4. Benin
5. Botswana
6. Burkina Faso
7. Burundi
8. Cabo Verde
9. Cameroon
10. Central African Republic
11. Chad
12. Comoros
13. Congo (Congo-Brazzaville)
14. Côte d'Ivoire
15. Democratic Republic of the Congo
16. Djibouti
17. Zambia
18. Egypt
19. Equatorial Guinea
20. Eritrea
21. Ethiopia
22. Gabon
23. Gambia
24. Ghana
25. Guinea
26. Guinea-Bissau
27. Kenya
28. Lesotho
29. Liberia
30. Libya
31. Madagascar
32. Malawi
33. Mali
34. Mauritania
35. Mauritius
36. Morocco
37. Mozambique
38. Namibia
39. Niger
40. Nigeria
41. Rwanda
42. Sao Tome and Principe
43. Senegal
44. Seychelles
45. Sierra Leone
46. Somalia
47. South Africa
48. South Sudan
49. Sudan
50. Swaziland
51. Tanzania
52. Togo
53. Tunisia
54. Uganda
What the eVisa means for African travellers
For many African travellers, the eVisa option addresses a long-standing frustration. Applying for a Gulf visa has historically required in-person visits to an embassy or consulate, a process that is time-consuming and often logistically difficult depending on where an applicant lives relative to the nearest mission.
Beyond Africa, the eVisa list covers countries across Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the Pacific, making it one of the more inclusive digital visa schemes currently operating in the Gulf region.
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Bahrain released a list of 68 countries whose citizens qualify for visas on arrival.
Saudi Arabia eVisa: Eligible countries
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Saudi Arabia made its decision to let citizens of Kosovo and Guyana apply for an eVisa or visa on arrival.
The visit visa allows travellers to attend events, visit family and perform Umrah outside the Hajj season—but paid work is not permitted. Find out who is eligible and what travellers need to know before applying.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng