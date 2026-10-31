Bahrain has published its official eVisa eligibility list, which includes a broad selection of countries from virtually every region of the world

54 African nations made the list, spanning West, East, Central, North, and Southern Africa, covering major travel markets like Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya

The eVisa system allows eligible nationals to apply online, removing the embassy visit requirement that has long made Gulf travel difficult for African travellers

Bahrain has opened its eVisa programme to citizens of 54 African countries, allowing them to apply for entry to the Gulf kingdom entirely online through the country's official portal.

The Kingdom of Bahrain published its full list of eVisa-eligible countries, covering nations across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Americas, and the Pacific. The breadth of African representation on the list is notable, spanning every sub-region of the continent and including major travel markets.

Bahrain mentions the African countries on the eVisa list. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

African countries on Bahrain's eVisa list

The 54 African countries whose citizens can apply for a Bahrain eVisa online are:

1. Zimbabwe

2. Algeria

3. Angola

4. Benin

5. Botswana

6. Burkina Faso

7. Burundi

8. Cabo Verde

9. Cameroon

10. Central African Republic

11. Chad

12. Comoros

13. Congo (Congo-Brazzaville)

14. Côte d'Ivoire

15. Democratic Republic of the Congo

16. Djibouti

17. Zambia

18. Egypt

19. Equatorial Guinea

20. Eritrea

21. Ethiopia

22. Gabon

23. Gambia

24. Ghana

25. Guinea

26. Guinea-Bissau

27. Kenya

28. Lesotho

29. Liberia

30. Libya

31. Madagascar

32. Malawi

33. Mali

34. Mauritania

35. Mauritius

36. Morocco

37. Mozambique

38. Namibia

39. Niger

40. Nigeria

41. Rwanda

42. Sao Tome and Principe

43. Senegal

44. Seychelles

45. Sierra Leone

46. Somalia

47. South Africa

48. South Sudan

49. Sudan

50. Swaziland

51. Tanzania

52. Togo

53. Tunisia

54. Uganda

What the eVisa means for African travellers

For many African travellers, the eVisa option addresses a long-standing frustration. Applying for a Gulf visa has historically required in-person visits to an embassy or consulate, a process that is time-consuming and often logistically difficult depending on where an applicant lives relative to the nearest mission.

Beyond Africa, the eVisa list covers countries across Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the Pacific, making it one of the more inclusive digital visa schemes currently operating in the Gulf region.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Bahrain released a list of 68 countries whose citizens qualify for visas on arrival.

Saudi Arabia eVisa: Eligible countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Saudi Arabia made its decision to let citizens of Kosovo and Guyana apply for an eVisa or visa on arrival.

The visit visa allows travellers to attend events, visit family and perform Umrah outside the Hajj season—but paid work is not permitted. Find out who is eligible and what travellers need to know before applying.

Source: Legit.ng