Germany has set out the marriage duration and residency requirements foreigners must meet to qualify for citizenship through a German spouse

The German government also listed conditions under which the standard three-year residency requirement can be reduced for some applicants

Germany makes provision for foreigners who lose their German spouse to death or separation under specific circumstances

Germany has outlined the specific conditions a foreigner must satisfy before they can obtain citizenship through marriage to a German citizen or through a registered civil partnership with one.

According to the German government, two core requirements must be met: the marriage or registered civil partnership must have lasted for a minimum of two years, and the foreign applicant must have resided legally in Germany for at least three years.

Germany outlines marriage requirements for foreigners. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/picture alliance

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Requirements for citizenship through marriage in Germany

Beyond the two-year marriage threshold and the three-year residency rule, Germany has set out additional conditions that apply to this pathway:

1. The applicant must be legally married to a German citizen or be in a registered civil partnership with a German citizen for at least two years.

2. The applicant must have lived legally in Germany for at least three years.

3. Germany may reduce the three-year residency requirement where there is a public interest in doing so, provided the marriage or registered civil partnership has lasted for at least three years.

4. Minor children of German citizens may also receive citizenship alongside their parent, even if they have not lived legally in Germany for up to three years.

Citizenship after the death of German spouse

Germany also recognises circumstances in which a foreigner may still pursue citizenship even after losing their German spouse, whether through death or the legal dissolution of the marriage.

Three conditions must all be satisfied for this route to apply:

1. The applicant must apply for citizenship within one year of their German spouse's death or the date on which the legal decision ending the marriage or registered partnership becomes final.

2. The applicant must have custody of a child from the marriage or registered partnership who already holds German citizenship.

3. The applicant and child must be living together as one family unit.

Germany sets age limit for citizenship applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany had clarified the age requirement for foreigners applying for citizenship in 2026.

According to the government, foreigners who are 16 years and older can submit their naturalisation applications themselves, while children below 16 must have a legal representative, usually a parent, apply on their behalf.

Source: Legit.ng