FIFA president Gianni Infantino landed at Osubi Airport in Warri on Friday aboard a private jet for the commissioning of a reconstructed stadium

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and former NFF president Amaju Pinnick received Infantino on arrival in Delta State

Infantino also praised Nigeria's Flamingos after their FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup victory over Japan in Morocco

FIFA president Gianni Infantino touched down at Osubi Airport in Warri, Delta State, on Friday, November 20, as the city prepared to mark the commissioning of the reconstructed Warri City Stadium.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president Amaju Pinnick were on hand to receive Infantino when his private jet landed.

Gianni Infantino, FIFA president, has arrived in Warri, Delta State, ahead of the commissioning of the reconstructed Warri City Stadium. Photo by SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

The visit marks the FIFA president's third trip to Nigeria; he first came in 2016 shortly after taking office, then returned in 2023 for the inaugural and only edition of the Aisha Buhari Cup.

Infantino speaks on football's power to unite

Speaking after his arrival, Infantino said the warmth of the reception in Warri reflected the unifying power of football, BusinessDay reports

"I'm so happy to be here. The governor is here. I mean, everyone loves football, and to be able to share this joy and happiness gives us a lot of energy as well and showcases to the world that we are present everywhere," he said.

Samuel Fadele, the governor's media aide, confirmed that Infantino's itinerary includes an inspection of the renovated Warri City Stadium.

Oborevwori had made clear in a Facebook post a day earlier that the 20,000-capacity facility must meet required standards fully before any commissioning takes place.

FIFA chief celebrates Nigeria's Flamingos

Infantino also used the occasion to celebrate Nigeria's Super Falcons' Under-17 side, the Flamingos, following their triumph over Japan in the final of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup held in Morocco, Sports247 reports.

The FIFA president said he watched the final and described the result as a source of pride not just for Nigeria but for the entire African continent and the wider footballing world.

"These girls, winning this World Cup, making the whole country of Nigeria proud, making the whole continent of Africa proud, and making all of us all over the world proud," Infantino said.

Mini-sports facilities also set for inauguration

Beyond the main stadium, Infantino is scheduled to inaugurate several smaller sports facilities spread across Warri, including one at Hussey College.

The Warri City Stadium itself has undergone a lengthy renovation spanning several years before reaching its current state.

The commissioning ceremonies are being attended by international football officials, underlining the significance Delta State's government has placed on the development of sports infrastructure in the region.

FIFA confirms NFF's normalisation committee

Legit.ng earlier reported about FIFA’s appointment of lawyer Sampson Ebomhe to lead the Normalisation Committee for the Nigeria Football Federation, with former Super Eagles captain Daniel Amokachi among its members.

The committee must oversee reforms and hold fresh NFF elections before May 31, 2027 — while its members are barred from contesting those elections.

Source: Legit.ng