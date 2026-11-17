Thailand's government published a full list of food items travellers can bring into the country for personal use, covering 18 categories

The Thai government set a strict overall import limit of 10 kilograms or litres per traveller, with individual caps for each food category

Certain items such as dried spices and dried animal-based products carry significantly lower limits than other food categories on the list

Thailand has officially published a list of food items that foreign visitors are permitted to bring into the country for personal use, along with the maximum quantity allowed for each category.

According to information on the Thai government's website, travellers may carry food and health products into Thailand provided the items are not prohibited under Thai law and are not intended for commercial purposes. One key condition applies: the total quantity of all imported food combined must not exceed 10 kilograms or litres, and travellers must not have used this personal-use allowance in the previous three months.

Thailand lists food items visitors can carry into the country. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/UCG

Source: Getty Images

Food items allowed into Thailand

The following is the full breakdown of permitted food categories and their respective limits:

1. Milk and dairy products — Up to 2.5 kilograms or litres, covering ready-to-drink milk, powdered milk, ice cream, cheese, whey protein, yoghurt, and pudding.

2. Pastries, desserts, and snacks — Up to 5 kilograms.

3. Coffee and instant drinks — Up to 2.5 kilograms of roasted coffee, coffee beans, coffee capsules, and instant beverages such as three-in-one coffee and tea.

4. Tea and freeze-dried coffee — Up to 1 kilogram, including tea leaves, powdered tea, herbal tea, herbal drinks such as chamomile and peppermint tea, and freeze-dried coffee.

5. Dried cereals and nuts — Up to 5 kilograms, including quinoa.

6. Sugar and honey — Up to 5 kilograms or litres of liquid sweeteners.

7. Sugar substitutes — Up to 1 kilogram of dried alternatives such as aspartame, sucralose, saccharin, xylitol, and stevia.

8. Non-alcoholic drinks — Up to 5 kilograms or litres, including fruit juice and soft drinks.

9. Baby and medical food — Up to 10 kilograms or litres.

10. Food supplements — A maximum of 15 individual pieces in total, with each product containing no more than a three-month personal supply.

Thailand's food import list

11. Meat and animal products — Up to 5 kilograms of processed items such as sausages, ham, smoked meat, crispy pork, dried crushed pork, and smoked salmon.

12. Plants, vegetables, and fruits — Up to 5 kilograms, whether fresh or processed, including pickled, candied, and canned varieties.

13. Dried plants, vegetables, and fruits — Up to 2.5 kilograms.

14. Noodles and pasta — Up to 5 kilograms, covering spaghetti, ramen, and instant noodles with or without seasoning.

15. Cooking oil and fats — Up to 5 kilograms of cooking oil and other permitted fats.

16. Dried spices — Up to 500 grams, with examples including saffron and vanilla.

17. Dried animal-based food — Up to 500 grams of products such as edible bird's nest, shark fin, and fish maw.

18. Sauces and condiments — Up to 5 kilograms or litres of liquid sauces including fish sauce, soy sauce, vinegar, mayonnaise, and gravy.

All quantities listed apply strictly to food carried for personal use, and the combined total across all categories remains subject to the government's overall 10-kilogram or litre ceiling.

Thailand sets minimum age for citizenship applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Thailand has set 20 years as the minimum age for foreigners applying for citizenship through naturalisation.

The age requirement is based on the country's civil law, which recognises people as adults when they turn 20. Applicants must also meet other conditions, including residency, good conduct and knowledge of the Thai language.

Source: Legit.ng