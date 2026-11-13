The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed a two-day paid holiday for private-sector workers in December 2026

Eid Al Etihad falls on Wednesday, December 2, marking 55 years since the founding of the United Arab Emirates

Private-sector employees who take an extra day of annual leave could stretch the break to five consecutive days off

The United Arab Emirates has declared a two-day paid public holiday for private-sector employees to mark the country's 55th Eid Al Etihad national day, covering Wednesday, December 2, and Thursday, December 3, 2026.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation made the announcement on Friday, November 13, with the news shared through UAE Barq.

The UAE confirms a two-day paid public holiday on December 2 and 3, 2026, for private-sector workers celebrating the 55th Eid Al Etihad. Credit: Anadolu/Getty

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The holiday applies to workers employed in private-sector establishments across the country.

How private-sector workers can extend the break

According to Gulf News, employees whose regular weekend runs from Saturday to Sunday have an opportunity to turn the two-day break into a longer stretch of rest.

By using Friday, December 4, as a day of annual leave, those workers would enjoy five consecutive days off, before returning to work on Monday, December 7.

The holiday arrangement for private-sector staff comes alongside a separate announcement that federal government employees will receive three days off, running from Wednesday, December 2, through Friday, December 4, with official duties resuming on Monday, December 7.

Eid Al Etihad marks the day six emirates came together to form the United Arab Emirates on December 2, 1971. Ras Al Khaimah joined the federation in February 1972, completing the union of seven emirates that exists today.

The 2026 celebration marks 55 years since the country's establishment.

UAE changes work permit requirements for foreign workers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has overhauled the requirements for 13 categories of work permits, scrapping supporting document submissions and cutting data entry requirements by as much as 97 per cent for some permit types.

Source: Legit.ng