The Netherlands published the official fees foreigners must pay to apply for Dutch citizenship through naturalisation

The cost of a single naturalisation application differs from applications submitted together with a partner or a child

Certain categories of applicants face significantly lower fees or pay nothing at all to obtain citizenship in the Netherlands

The Dutch government has officially outlined what it costs for foreigners living in the Netherlands to apply for citizenship, with fees varying widely depending on the applicant's circumstances.

According to figures published by the Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND), a single person applying for naturalisation must pay €1,139.

Netherlands releases official cost for foreigners to obtain Dutch citizenship. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

That amount rises to €1,454 when a person applies together with a partner. Children under 18 who become Dutch citizens alongside a parent are charged a significantly lower fee of €168.

Dutch citizenship costs by category

Applicants who hold asylum residence permits or are stateless face a reduced rate. A stateless person or asylum permit holder applying individually pays €847, while those applying together with a partner pay €1,163.

Moluccans, a specific community with historical ties to the Netherlands, pay nothing at all for a naturalisation application.

The IND also publishes fees for what is known as the option procedure, a separate legal route to Dutch citizenship available to certain groups. A single option statement costs €241, while applying together with a partner brings the total to €412. A child under 18 who acquires Dutch citizenship through this route alongside a parent pays €27. Moluccans using the option procedure also pay nothing.

Dutch citizenship: What the fees cover

The costs apply at the point of application and do not guarantee a successful outcome. The naturalisation route is the most common path for long-term residents who do not qualify for the option procedure, which is generally reserved for people with specific legal connections to the Netherlands or Dutch nationals.

The range of fees reflects the Dutch government's structured approach to citizenship applications, distinguishing between individual and joint applications, as well as between general migrants and those in more vulnerable legal situations such as statelessness or asylum status.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng