Czechia has launched its Qualified Worker Programme to help employers bring skilled foreign staff into the country from specific nations

The programme targets workers in manufacturing, services, and the public sector under CZ-ISCO major groups 4 to 8

Employers in Czechia must meet specific conditions to participate, including at least two years of operation and a minimum of six staff

Czechia has identified 13 countries whose citizens are eligible to seek employment in the country through its Qualified Worker Programme, a government-backed scheme designed to help direct employers recruit skilled foreign nationals.

The programme replaces three earlier initiatives: the Project Specific Treatment for Qualified Employees from Ukraine, Project Other States, and the Agricultural Regime.

Czechia mentions the countries that are eligible to apply for jobs under its qualified worker programme. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Countries eligible for the programme

Citizens from the following countries can apply under the scheme:

1. Ukraine

2. Mongolia

3. Thailand

4. Serbia

5. The Philippines

6. India

7. Belarus

8. Moldova

9. North Macedonia

10. Montenegro

11. Kazakhstan

12. Armenia

13. Georgia

The programme is aimed at workers classified under CZ-ISCO major groups 4 through 8, which cover roles in manufacturing, services, and the public sector.

What employers in Czechia must meet

Not every business in Czechia qualifies to bring in workers under the programme. Employers must have been operating in the country for at least two years, have all legal and financial obligations settled, and have a minimum of six employees on their books at the time of application.

The scheme is structured to give direct employers a formal, regulated pathway to hire qualified workers from outside the European Union, particularly from countries with which Czechia has established bilateral economic migration arrangements.

See the full details of the Qualified Worker Programme on the Czech Ministry of Industry and Trade's official page.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Japan announced four official routes foreigners can use to work in its care sector.

Japan: 11 job sectors for long-term stay

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan announced its 11 job sectors where foreign workers may qualify for long-term residence under the Specified Skilled Worker (ii) programme.

Unlike the lower-tier visa, this status has no fixed limit on how long workers can stay and allows eligible family members to join them. Find out which jobs qualify and what the programme means for workers hoping to build a future in Japan.

Source: Legit.ng