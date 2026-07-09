Saudi Arabia's customs authority published a list of 17 items that travellers are strictly prohibited from bringing into the Kingdom

The banned items range from unregistered pharmaceutical products and herbs to eavesdropping devices and sexual tools

Nutmeg fruit and its powder, guru fruits, and publications violating media regulations also feature on the official prohibited goods list

Saudi Arabia has published an official list of 17 items that travellers are barred from carrying into the Kingdom, whether through airports or land border checkpoints, as part of its updated customs regulations for 2026.

The list was released by the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA), the government body responsible for regulating goods entering and leaving Saudi Arabia. It covers a broad range of products, from food items and publications to medical products and surveillance equipment.

Saudi authorities release a list of items travellers are prohibited from bringing into the Kingdom. Photo Credit: Win McNamee

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Arabia: Full list of 17 prohibited items

Among the items explicitly banned are guru fruits and nutmeg fruit, including its powder form. Travellers are also prohibited from bringing in books, magazines, or any other publications that contravene the regulations set by the Saudi Ministry of Media.

Pharmaceutical products not registered with the Saudi Food and Drug Authority are likewise forbidden. This category includes pills, creams, sexual tonics, [expletive] pills, herbs, and lotions sold outside the approved regulatory framework.

The list further prohibits sexual organs, tools, and devices of any kind, as well as eavesdropping equipment in all forms and configurations. The items as listed on the official Saudi government website are:

1. Pills, intoxicants, and drugs of all kinds.

2. Discs and storage devices that contain immoral materials.

3. Counterfeit currencies.

4. Fireworks of all shapes and types.

5. Prohibited chewing smoke.

6. Tear softeners.

7. Weapons and ammunition.

8. What contains a secret camera, such as watches, pens, and glasses.

9. Laser: Travellers arriving in the Kingdom are allowed one laser pen, which is red only, and the laser power it produces does not exceed 5 milliwatts.

10. All types of electric shocks.

11. Speed radar detectors.

12. Guru fruits.

13. Books and publications that violate the regulations of the Ministry of Media.

14. Pills, creams, sexual tonics, [expletive] pills, herbs, and lotions not registered with the Food and Drug Administration.

15. Nutmeg fruit and its powder.

16. Sexual organs, tools and devices.

17. Eavesdropping devices of all shapes and types.​

Saudi Arabia: What travellers need to know

Authorities have not specified the penalties attached to each category of prohibited item in the public-facing list, but Saudi customs law generally provides for seizure of banned goods at the point of entry, with the possibility of additional legal consequences depending on the nature of the item.

Travellers planning to enter Saudi Arabia in 2026 are advised to review the full ZATCA prohibited goods list ahead of their trip to avoid delays or legal complications at customs checkpoints.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia had released a list of 14 countries not eligible for visa on arrival.

Saudi Arabia announces new visa platform

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Saudi Arabia had announced a new national visa platform and exempted three countries.

According to Saudi Gazette, the new platform will serve as a unified system for managing visa services, streamlining processes for visitors and residents. Officials say the move reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to modernising its administrative systems and enhancing accessibility for travellers.

The Cabinet also approved agreements with Hungary, Kazakhstan and Poland to mutually exempt holders of diplomatic, service and special passports from visa requirements. This step is expected to strengthen bilateral ties and encourage greater cooperation between Saudi Arabia and these nations. During the meeting, the Saudi Arabian Cabinet reviewed recent state activities aimed at boosting relations with friendly countries.

Source: Legit.ng