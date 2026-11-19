Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development launched the Professional Verification programme requiring skilled foreign workers to pass practical and theoretical exams

The programme covers more than 1,000 specialised professions across 23 fields, with exams conducted both inside Saudi Arabia and in workers' home countries

Work visas for targeted jobs became tied to passing the examination before arrival, enforced gradually in line with a rollout plan developed with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD) introduced a mandatory skills test that foreign workers must pass before they can obtain a Saudi work permit, in a move aimed at tightening the quality of the Kingdom's labour market.

The programme, called the "Professional Verification" initiative, was launched in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation.

Saudi explains test that could decide who gets to work in the country. Photo credit: Reuters.

Source: UGC

It requires skilled foreign workers to sit both practical and theoretical examinations in their area of specialisation, with the results directly determining whether a work visa is granted.

How the professional verification programme works

The programme operates through two separate tracks. The first covers foreign workers who have not yet travelled to Saudi Arabia.

Under this track, candidates must sit their examinations at selected international testing centres in their home countries before they can be issued a work visa.

The second track applies to skilled workers already employed inside the Kingdom, who must undergo verification at certified local examination centres.

The HRSD confirmed that enforcement would be introduced gradually, based on the size of the establishment.

Over 1,000 professions targeted across 23 fields

The scope of the programme is broad. According to the HRSD, it targets more than 1,000 specialised professions belonging to 23 fields of expertise, all classified under the Saudi Standard Classification of Occupations.

The initiative forms part of a wider "Professional Accreditation" system designed to regulate the labour market and raise employment standards across the Kingdom.

The ministry stated that the programme's objectives include reducing the entry of unqualified workers, improving the quality of services that skilled workers provide, and aligning workforce competencies with international standards.

Examination centres interested in becoming licensed to administer the tests were also directed to register through the programme's portal.

For Nigerians and other Africans eyeing opportunities in Saudi Arabia as part of the broader japa wave, the development is a significant one.

Any skilled worker whose profession falls within the targeted categories must now demonstrate competence through a formal examination before a Saudi work visa can be processed.

Saudi Arabia launches digital service

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Saudi Arabia published an official payroll structure for foreign engineers, covering three qualification levels under a royal decree.

The salary scale includes a basic pay component and an experience allowance, with a 15% cost-of-living adjustment applied across all grades.

Source: Legit.ng