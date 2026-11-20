Uga Anaza-Mark graduated with First Class Honours in Agricultural Science from the University of Ibadan, earning the best female student award in her department

She recorded four perfect GPA semesters across 84 courses, taking home 67 As, 15 Bs, and just 2 Cs throughout her degree

Beyond academics, she earned over 10 awards, 5 scholarships, and 4 fellowships, including the Oxford School of Climate Change Fellowship

Uga Witness Anaza-Mark, a graduate of the University of Ibadan's Department of Agronomy, has emerged as the Best Graduating Female Student in her department after completing a Bachelor of Agriculture with First Class Honours and a perfect 4.0 GPA maintained across four semesters.

She shared the milestone on LinkedIn in November 2026, publishing an extensive breakdown of everything she achieved across her undergraduate years. The post quickly drew admiration online for the sheer depth of what she had accumulated alongside her studies.

University of Ibadan graduate who got 67 As emerges best female in department. Photo: LinkedIn/ Uga Anaza-Mark

Source: UGC

UI first-class graduate got 67 As

Across 84 courses, Anaza-Mark earned 67 As, 15 Bs, and only 2 Cs, with two sessional perfect GPAs rounding out a remarkably clean academic record.

She also walked away with three academic prizes, including Best in Plant Breeding and Best in Crop Husbandry III, covering Forage Crops and Pasture Management.

Her scholarship portfolio included the Isaac Olaolu Akinyele Scholarship, which she received twice, the Zeribe Nwosu Scholarship, the Nigerian Women Association of Georgia Scholarship, the AfroTech Girl Scholarship, and the AgricTech Scholarship.

UI first-class graduate shares achievements

Outside the lecture hall, she took on roles as Lead of AgroFutures, Deputy Campus Director for the Hult Prize at the University of Ibadan, and Programmes Manager at SheSOLVES Africa. She also served as a member of the World Food Forum Nigerian Chapter.

Her fellowship credentials included the Oxford School of Climate Change Fellowship in 2024, the Millennium Campus Fellowship, the Knowles Educational and Charitable Trust Leadership Programme, and the LEAP Africa Youth Leadership Development Programme. She additionally completed the McKinsey Forward Program and the Aspire Leaders Program.

Among her more than ten awards and recognitions were the Most Outstanding Female in Academics Award, the Golden Personality of the Year Award, and the KECTIL Superior Performance Award.

Reflecting on the journey in her LinkedIn post, she wrote:

"I am proud of the journey, grateful for the people who contributed to it, and excited about all that lies ahead."

Netizens celebrate University of Ibadan first-class graduate

Ekeh Nora said:

"Oh my God!! I can see two heads oo, you can't say otherwise. A very HUGE CONGRATULATIONSSSSSSSSSSS!! I'm so so proud of youuuuuuu"

Gift Opara said:

"Huge congratulations to you!"

Anita Gabriel said:

"So admirable, congratulations"

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng