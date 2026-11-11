Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji won the APC rerun primary for Kaura-Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency on November 11, 2026

The rerun was ordered by the Federal High Court in Abuja after Jaji's earlier nomination was nullified following a suit by a rival aspirant

Out of 27,389 accredited party members, Jaji's closest challenger managed only 713 votes across both local government areas

Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji, who represents the Kaura-Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for his constituency again, winning a court-ordered rerun primary by a wide margin.

The fresh primary was held on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, with Jaji polling 26,646 votes against Hassan Umar Dangaladima's 713 votes. The third aspirant on the ballot, Musa Zubairu, received no votes at all.

APC declares Aminu Sani Jaji the winner of the rerun House of Reps primary Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Results breakdown across both local governments

Hon. Kabiru Idris, who chaired the APC Electoral Committee for the exercise, announced the results at the collation centre in Kaura-Namoda. He said 42,266 APC members are registered across the constituency, of whom 27,389 were accredited on election day, with 27,359 votes eventually cast.

In Kaura-Namoda Local Government Area, Jaji won 14,264 votes to Dangaladima's 465, while Zubairu scored zero. In Birnin Magaji Local Government Area, Jaji added 12,382 votes against Dangaladima's 248, with Zubairu again failing to score.

Idris declared that Jaji had met all requirements under the relevant law, the APC constitution, and the party's guidelines, and was therefore returned as winner of the primary.

Why a rerun was held

The fresh contest became necessary after Dangaladima went to court challenging the outcome of Jaji's earlier nomination. The Federal High Court in Abuja ruled in Dangaladima's favour, nullifying the initial primary result and directing the APC to organise a new one within two weeks. The party's national leadership set November 11, 2026, as the date for the rerun, in line with the court's directive.

Despite triggering the legal process that brought both men back to the polls, Dangaladima was unable to mount a serious challenge in the rerun, finishing a distant second in both local government areas that make up the constituency.

See the video of the announcement on X here:

Tinubu dismisses allegation of one-party state

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu commented on the recent allegation by some opposition politicians that he was working to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

Speaking at the APC national summit in Abuja on May 22, he maintained that people were joining his party because they were driving the aspirations of the people.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party had accused Tinubu of causing an opposition party crisis to stage his plan.

Source: Legit.ng