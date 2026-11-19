The UAE government clarified the minimum number of years a foreign woman married to an Emirati must wait before qualifying for citizenship

The required waiting period differs depending on whether the couple has children together during the marriage

The UAE also outlined conditions under which a foreign woman may still qualify for citizenship if her husband dies or divorces her

The UAE government has clarified the conditions under which a foreign woman married to an Emirati citizen can obtain citizenship, setting out specific waiting periods based on whether the couple has children.

The guidelines draw a clear distinction between two categories of married couples, with the length of the qualifying period tied directly to whether children are involved.

UAE lists marriage requirements for foreign women seeking citizenship. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Omer Messinger/KARIM SAHIB

Source: Getty Images

UAE: Citizenship rules for foreign women

According to the UAE government, a foreign woman who has one or more children with her Emirati husband may apply for citizenship after seven years of marriage. Where the couple has no children together, the required waiting period extends to 10 years.

In both cases, the marriage must remain legally valid throughout the entire qualifying period for the woman to be considered eligible.

UAE: What happens if the husband dies

The UAE government also addressed situations where the marriage ends before the waiting period is complete. A foreign woman whose Emirati husband dies or divorces her before she reaches the required number of years may still qualify for citizenship, provided certain conditions are met.

She must have at least one child with her former husband, continue to reside in the UAE, and either remain a widow or divorcee or go on to marry another UAE citizen following the end of the marriage.

UAE sets minimum salary for residence permits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government had announced the minimum monthly income foreigners must earn to qualify for a residence permit in the country.

According to the official guidelines, applicants whose employers provide accommodation must earn at least AED 3,000 monthly, while those without employer-provided housing must earn a minimum of AED 4,000 per month.

Source: Legit.ng