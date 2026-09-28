Covenant University runs two separate salary scales for academic and non-teaching staff under its own pay framework

The university's salary structure mirrors what operates across federal universities in Nigeria

The Board of Regents holds authority over staff grading and can approve contracts outside the standard salary scale

Covenant University has shared details of the salary structures it uses to pay both academic and non-teaching members of staff, revealing a two-tier pay framework tailored to different categories of employees.

The private university, located in Ota, Ogun State, said it operates the Covenant University Academic Salary Scale (CUASS) for its teaching staff and the Covenant University Salary Scale (CUSS) for non-academic personnel.

Covenant University unveils its salary structure, using CUASS and CUSS frameworks to determine staff pay across academic and non-academic roles. Photo credit: Covenant University

Source: UGC

How Covenant University determines staff pay

The institution said its wage structure closely follows the salary arrangements used in federal universities across Nigeria. Staff pay is set according to a Salary Administration policy approved by the Board of Regents, which also determines how employees are graded within the system.

The university said job roles are assessed based on how each position compares in value to other jobs within the institution. These evaluations form the basis for placing staff on specific pay grades, all of which are documented within the salary administration policy.

When the board of regents can act outside the scale

Covenant University noted that the Board of Regents has the authority to make exceptions in special cases. In such situations, the board can bring on staff through contract arrangements, secondments, or transfers, without being bound by the standard salary scale.

The university did not disclose the specific figures attached to each grade or rank within either the CUASS or CUSS frameworks.

Covenant University approved school fees for 2026

Legit.ng earlier reported that Covenant University officially released the approved school fees for the 2026 academic session, to 'provide clarity for both new and returning students'. The Nigerian institution stated that the fees reflected the value of education and facilities provided, also ensuring transparency for parents and guardians.

Source: Legit.ng