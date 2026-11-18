Nigerians may soon be able to begin their National Identification Number (NIN) registration through WhatsApp without initially visiting enrolment centres

The platform will allow citizens to complete pre-enrolment and book appointments for biometric capture

NIMC says the initiative is part of efforts to reduce congestion at registration centres and improve access to identity services

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Nigerians may soon be able to register for their National Identification Number (NIN) through WhatsApp as the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) moves to expand its digital services.

The proposed platform will allow citizens to complete their pre-enrolment and book appointments for biometric capture before visiting designated registration centres.

Nigerians may soon be able to start their NIN registration without visiting NIMC offices Photo: NIMC

Source: Getty Images

The initiative is expected to reduce congestion at NIMC offices, shorten waiting times and make the registration process more convenient, particularly for students and young Nigerians.

Abisoye Coker-Odusote, director-general and chief executive officer of NIMC, disclosed this during the 2026 International Students' Day celebration in Abuja.

She explained that the commission had decided to introduce the service through WhatsApp because of the platform's widespread use among Nigerians.

According to her, the initiative will complement the existing online pre-enrolment system and allow citizens to begin their registration remotely.

“We will launch the pre-enrolment platform by WhatsApp to allow citizens to register and then book a centre for their biometric capture. The pre-enrolment platform already exists online, but we are introducing it through WhatsApp because a lot of people like using the platform,” she said.

NIMC partners JAMB on NIN verification

Coker-Odusote also disclosed that NIMC had partnered with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to simplify identity verification for prospective candidates.

Under the arrangement, candidates will be able to verify their identities using their NIN before proceeding to JAMB's examination registration portal.

The partnership is expected to strengthen identity verification within the education sector and make registration processes easier for students.

The NIMC chief executive further highlighted other digital services introduced by the commission to reduce the need for physical visits to its offices.

Nigerians could soon complete the first stage of NIN registration on WhatsApp before visiting designated centres for biometric capture. Photo: ssa

Source: Getty Images

These include a self-service modification portal, a digital identity card and other online services.

She encouraged Nigerians to download the NIMC mobile application, identified as NINAuth, to access their digital identity cards, print NIN slips and generate share codes for identity verification.

The proposed WhatsApp registration service comes as the federal government continues to expand digital identity infrastructure and improve access to public services.

However, the success of the initiative will depend on the availability of biometric capture appointments, the ease of using the platform and safeguards to protect citizens' personal information.

FG announces new NIN requirement at airports

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians have expressed concerns over the federal government's plan to make the National Identification Number (NIN) compulsory for all domestic air travellers from January 1, 2027.

The proposed policy has generated reactions from passengers who questioned how the requirement would affect foreigners, children with foreign citizenship and Nigerians without NIN.

The development followed the announcement of the Verified Passenger Access System (VPASS)

Source: Legit.ng