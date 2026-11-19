Nigerian social media critic Verydarkman has been admitted to a hospital in China after being diagnosed with life-threatening malaria

The activist said he was rushed to the hospital after his condition worsened despite attempts to treat the illness through self-medication

Doctors have reportedly placed him in quarantine for between four and seven days as he receives medical attention

Nigerian social media critic Martin Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM), has been hospitalised in China after being diagnosed with what he described as life-threatening malaria.

The critic, who is currently in the Asian country on a business trip, shared the health update in a post on his Instagram page on Thursday, November 19.

In a video accompanying the post, VDM recounted how his health deteriorated despite his attempts to manage the illness on his own.

Verydarkman recounts how his health deteriorated despite his attempts to manage the illness on his own. Photo: @theverydarkman/IG.

Source: Instagram

He said the situation became so serious that he nearly lost his life on Wednesday night before he was rushed to a hospital the following morning.

Verydarkman speaks on health scare in China

Describing the frightening experience, the 32-year-old said he had never spent a night in a hospital throughout his life.

However, his condition has now forced him to remain under medical care for several days.

“This sickness almost took my life last night, this morning I was rushed to the hospital and I will be in quarantine from today, I can’t leave,” he said.

VDM added that the experience would be his first extended hospital stay in his 32 years.

“In my whole 32 years of living, I have never slept in the hospital before but this is going to keep me here for 4-7 days straight,” he added.

According to the social media critic, the doctor attending to him said he would remain in the hospital under quarantine for at least four days.

VDM also expressed concern about the severity of malaria, a disease that affects many people in Nigeria.

His admission comes after his initial attempt to treat the illness through self-medication reportedly failed.

Watch the Instagram video of Verydarkman on a hospital bed here:

VDM leaks Zinoleesky's voice note with Lil Frosh

Legit.ng reported that, on Monday, November 9, 2026, Verydarkman released a leaked voice note allegedly capturing a private conversation between Lil Frosh and Zinoleesky after Mohbad’s death.

In the recording, Lil Frosh claimed Davido personally called him to advise Zinoleesky to leave Marlians Records.

VDM said he had kept the recording for a long time, alleging that Davido and others had discussed plans to have Mohbad arrested in a WhatsApp group.

Source: Legit.ng