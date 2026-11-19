Canada's government introduced a specific age requirement that stateless foreigners must meet before they can apply for citizenship

The rule targets a narrow group of applicants, with the Canadian government quoting the condition directly in its official guidance

Stateless individuals hoping to secure Canadian citizenship must act before reaching a certain age or risk losing their eligibility

Canada has introduced a clear age restriction for stateless individuals who wish to obtain Canadian citizenship, setting a firm upper limit that applicants must not exceed at the time they submit their application.

The Canadian government confirmed that only stateless foreigners who are under 23 years old at the point of application will be considered eligible to pursue citizenship. This condition is outlined as one of the key requirements a stateless person must satisfy before the process can move forward.

Canada explains when stateless foreigners can apply for citizenship. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/ZHAO/NurPhoto

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Canada's age requirement for stateless citizenship applicants

According to the Canadian government, the rule is straightforward in its wording. The official guidance states:

"You're under 23 years old when you apply."

This means that any stateless individual who has reached or surpassed the age of 23 by the time they submit their citizenship application will not qualify under this particular pathway.

Canada: What this means for stateless foreigners

The age cap effectively creates a time-sensitive window for stateless persons who may be residing in Canada and considering citizenship. Those who delay their application beyond the age threshold would be ineligible to proceed through this route, making it important for affected individuals to be aware of the deadline well in advance.

The Canadian government's position on this requirement leaves little room for interpretation, as the age condition is listed as a direct eligibility criterion rather than an advisory guideline.

Canada sets minimum age for citizenship applications

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Canada had published its citizenship eligibility rules, setting 18 as the minimum age for adult applications.

The government also outlined two different pathways for children under 18, depending on whether they have a Canadian parent or are applying without one. Teenagers aged 14 to 17 must also take the citizenship oath at a formal ceremony if their applications are approved.

Source: Legit.ng