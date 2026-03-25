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Breaking: Again, South Africans Take Action Against Nigerians, Others, in Their Country
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Breaking: Again, South Africans Take Action Against Nigerians, Others, in Their Country

by  Ezra Ukanwa
3 min read
  • South African police dispersed hundreds of protesters in Durban using rubber bullets and teargas as anti-foreigner demonstrations escalated
  • ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba defended the protest and criticised the government over rising number of undocumented migrants
  • Resident Thembi Dlamini blamed foreigners and alleged corruption for job losses and worsening conditions in the country

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Durban, South Africa — Police in South Africa on Wednesday, March 25, dispersed hundreds of protesters in Durban as demonstrations against foreigners, including Nigerians, intensified.

Officers fired rubber bullets and teargas to break up the crowd after tensions escalated during the march, which drew participants from political groups and anti-immigration movements.

Again, South Africans Take Action Against Nigerians, Others, in Their Country
Again, South Africans Take Action Against Nigerians, Others, in Their Country
Source: Twitter

Protest targets foreigners

The demonstrators, which included members of political parties and the vigilante group Operation Dudula, took to the streets chanting and carrying placards condemning undocumented migrants.

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Protesters specifically mentioned nationals from Nigeria, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Mexico, and other countries, accusing them of taking jobs and contributing to criminal activities.

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Political leaders back demonstration

Leader of the ActionSA party, Herman Mashaba, defended the protest, insisting that citizens could no longer ignore what he described as the worsening situation.

“People can call us names but we cannot allow a situation where our country is being destroyed before our very own eyes.
“We are seeing our government allowing our country to be flooded by groups from all over the world as far as Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Mexico, all over the world. So we are saying to our government this is unacceptable.”

Residents express frustration

Some residents also voiced anger over the situation, linking unemployment and crime to the presence of undocumented foreigners.

An 81-year-old resident, Thembi Dlamini, alleged corruption and poor enforcement of laws.

“I have seen my country going down because officials take bribes to give documents illegally, police allow drug trade because they are paid.
“Jobs are being taken away by our brothers from other parts of Africa who are here illegally. Where will our children get jobs?”

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Businesses shut amid fears of violence

Several shop owners reportedly closed their businesses ahead of the protest, fearing possible looting and unrest.

Despite the precaution, a small number of demonstrators were said to have harassed passers-by and looted shops, prompting a swift response from law enforcement authorities.

Again, South Africans Take Action Against Nigerians, Others, in Their Country
Again, South Africans Take Action Against Nigerians, Others, in Their Country
Source: Twitter

The protest highlights growing tensions in South Africa, where unemployment remains high, with nearly 32 per cent of the population without jobs.

Official data indicates that about three million foreigners, representing roughly 5.1 per cent of the population, currently reside in the country.

Observers warn that unless underlying economic challenges are addressed, such protests could become more frequent, further straining relations between locals and foreign nationals.

Ghanaians demand evacuation of Nigerians

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a wave of street protests has erupted in parts of Ghana as demonstrators demand the expulsion of Nigerians accused of fuelling crime and endangering public safety.

In a video widely shared on Tuesday, large crowds carried placards bearing messages such as “Armed robbery and violent attacks must stop,” “Our health at stake due to mass pr0stitution,” and “Nigerians are kidnapping and using people for rituals.”

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ezra Ukanwa avatar

Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944

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