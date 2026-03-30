Chaos has broken out in South Africa after the coronation of an Igbo traditional ruler caused protests in the Eastern Cape.

Chief Solomon Ogbonna Eziko was installed as “Eze Ndigbo," a title representing the leader of the Igbo community.

Deadly protests hit Eastern Cape as locals reject Igbo king installation, ActionSA speaks out. Photo: VivianIfeomaOj

Source: Twitter

The crisis began after Chief Eziko was crowned, a move that angered some political groups, traditional leaders, and residents. They said the coronation went against the province’s laws and recognised the traditional leadership system.

On Monday, March 30, members of ActionSA and other protesters marched to show their anger. What started as a peaceful protest quickly turned violent in KuGompo City. Reports say several vehicles were set on fire, and shops believed to belong to foreign nationals were looted.

Videos shared via X showed burning cars and damaged buildings as police tried to control the situation and disperse the crowd.

The unrest became more serious after a stabbing incident said to involve Ethiopian shop owners. At least two people were taken to the hospital, while many vehicles were destroyed during the chaos.

Meanwhile, ActionSA’s Eastern Cape chair, Athol Trollip, said the party fully backs recognised traditional leaders in rejecting the installation of a Nigerian Igbo king in East London. He equally described it as illegal and against South Africa’s traditional leadership system.

Earlier in the day, protesters had marched through parts of the province asking the government to act quickly. They warned that failure to respond could lead to more violence.

Vehicles torched and shops looted in South Africa after controversial Nigerian Igbo king coronation. Photo: VivianIfeomaOj, africatodayMG

Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng