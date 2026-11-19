Fitch Ratings expects Nigeria's average monetary policy rate to decline to 21.7% in 2027 and 18.6% in 2028 as inflationary pressures ease

The ratings agency projects the average policy rate to fall from 27.3% in 2025 to 25.4% in 2026, signalling gradual monetary easing

Fitch also forecasts Nigeria's GDP to grow by 4.3% in 2026 and 2027, while the fiscal deficit is expected to narrow by 2028

Fitch Ratings has projected that Nigeria's average monetary policy rate will decline to 18.6% by 2028 as inflation gradually eases and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) moves towards a less restrictive monetary policy stance.

The projection was presented by the Director of Sovereigns at Fitch Ratings, Gaimin Nonyane, during the agency's Nigeria Sovereign Rating Review and Outlook session on Tuesday, November 17.

Nigeria could see lower borrowing costs as Fitch forecasts the average monetary policy rate Photo: AFP

Source: UGC

According to the ratings agency, Nigeria's average policy rate is expected to fall from 27.3% in 2025 to 25.4% in 2026, before declining to 21.7% in 2027 and 18.6% in 2028.

The forecast suggests that borrowing costs could gradually moderate over the next two years, although interest rates are expected to remain relatively high.

CBN's shift towards monetary easing

Fitch's outlook follows the CBN's decision to reduce its Monetary Policy Rate by 350 basis points to 23% from 26.5% in September 2026.

The reduction marked the central bank's biggest single interest rate cut since 2006. It also lowered the Standing Lending Facility rate to 23.5% from 27%, while the Standing Deposit Facility rate dropped to 20% from 22%.

Fitch said further interest rate reductions would largely depend on the pace of inflation moderation.

The agency expects year-end inflation to decline from 15.2% in 2025 to 15.1% in 2026, before falling to 12.2% in 2027 and 10.9% in 2028.

Nigeria's headline inflation rate declined for the fifth consecutive month to 14.06% in October 2026 from 14.63% in September. However, food inflation remained elevated at 19.13%.

Fitch attributed persistent price pressures to high food, transportation and utility costs, alongside elevated inflation expectations. It expects easing services inflation to provide some relief.

Fitch gives Nigeria's economic growth forecast

The ratings agency noted that the CBN's restrictive monetary policy had helped slow credit expansion.

Credit growth, which peaked at approximately 95% in February 2024, had moderated to around 16% by the time of the presentation.

Fitch added that the cash reserve requirement remained at 45%, while excess liquidity in the banking system would sustain tight monetary conditions through the remainder of 2026.

On economic growth, the agency expects Nigeria's gross domestic product to expand by 4.3% in both 2026 and 2027, before slowing slightly to 4.2% in 2028.

Nigeria's monetary policy could become less restrictive from 2027, with Fitch projecting further interest rate reductions. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: TikTok

It also projects the fiscal deficit to widen to 3.6% of GDP in 2026 before narrowing to 3.3% in 2027 and 3.1% in 2028.

Meanwhile, foreign exchange reserves are expected to cover 6.3 months of current external payments in 2026, declining to 5.9 months in 2027 and 5.8 months in 2028.

Fitch said recent economic reforms had improved Nigeria's policy credibility, external liquidity and ability to withstand economic shocks.

Source: Legit.ng