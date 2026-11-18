The Idoma in Diaspora Leadership Association announced a two-day virtual debate for Senate and House of Representatives candidates in Benue South

Candidates contesting the Benue South senatorial seat include incumbent Senator Abba Moro of the PDP and Francis Ottah Agbo of the APC

The debate sessions are scheduled for November 21 and 22, 2026, via Zoom at 9:00 p.m. WAT

The Idoma in Diaspora Leadership Association has announced plans to host a virtual debate for candidates seeking election to the National Assembly in Benue South ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The association, whose membership spans the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Russia, Germany and several other countries, said the debate is designed to give Idoma people at home and abroad a direct window into the candidates' plans before they cast their votes.

2027 Elections: Debate Scheduled for Two Days

According to a notice released by the association, the event will run across two separate days. Senatorial candidates are scheduled to appear on Saturday, November 21, 2026, while those contesting House of Representatives seats will participate on Sunday, November 22, 2026. Both sessions will begin at 9:00 p.m. West Africa Time and will be held via Zoom, using meeting ID 249 497 5445 and passcode 1000.

The association said the debate is built around the themes of Idoma unity, informed choice and the pursuit of stronger representation in both the Red and Green Chambers of the National Assembly. Eligible voters and interested members of the Idoma community were urged to attend and engage with the candidates directly.

Benue South 2027: Who Is in the Race?

Among those contesting the Benue South senatorial seat are incumbent Senator Abba Moro of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Francis Ottah Agbo of the All Progressives Congress (APC), David Olofu of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dan Onjeh of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), and Samuel Onuh of the Labour Party (LP), among others.

On the House of Representatives side, the field includes Philip Agbese of the Labour Party, Aida of the Peoples Democratic Party, Onuh Blessing of the All Progressives Congress, Lilian Adoyi of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ojotu Ojema of the APC and several others.

The association said the initiative is intended to raise the standard of political participation in Benue South by giving constituents a credible platform to hold candidates accountable before election day.

Benue North 2027: Suswam Wins in Court

Meanwhile, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ruled that former Benue state governor Gabriel Suswam is the rightful winner of the APC primary election for the Benue North Senatorial District.

Justice Inyang Ekwo delivered the judgment in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1470/2026, which Suswam brought against the APC, incumbent Senator Emmanuel Udende, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The case centred on events following the APC senatorial primary held on May 18, 2026, in which Suswam reportedly polled 131,083 votes against Udende's 1,364 votes. Despite that outcome, the party went ahead to substitute Suswam's name with Udende's as its candidate for the senatorial district, a decision Suswam immediately contested in court.

Source: Legit.ng