Editorial Note: This op-ed by policy analyst Emmanuel Ejewule explores how evidence, monitoring and the Reform Scorecard can help measure public sector reform outcomes and ensure better service delivery for citizens.

A public sector reform can tick all the right boxes and still leave citizens wondering what has really changed. Staff are trained, new systems are introduced, and processes are put in place. There may even be reports celebrating the progress made. But if citizens still wait too long for services, struggle with government processes or face the same challenges the reform was meant to address, can we really say it has worked?

Emmanuel Ejewule, Team Lead, Evidence & Impact at Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, explains how evidence can help measure the success of public reforms. Photo: Emmanuel Ejewule, Natanaelginting/Getty Images

Source: UGC

While activities and milestones matter, the real measure of progress is what changes as a result. Answering that takes more than checking off completed tasks. It takes a deliberate approach to tracking progress, measuring results and learning from what is and is not working. This is where Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning (MEL) comes in. Built in from the start, MEL helps reform teams see whether they are on track, spot challenges early and use evidence to make better decisions. But knowing why MEL matters and putting it into practice are two different things. For teams already stretched by implementation, measurement can feel like one more complicated task. That is why the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation's Public Sector Reform Playbook includes a practical tool: the Reform Scorecard. This article explores how this tool helps reformers move from tracking activities to measuring outcomes, so reforms stay focused on meaningful results for citizens.

Putting MEL into practice, however, can be challenging, especially for teams already stretched by the demands of implementation. Tracking progress and measuring outcomes may feel like one more complicated task added to an already demanding process. Recognising this challenge, the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation's Public Sector Reform Playbook includes a practical tool: the Reform Scorecard. This article explores how the Scorecard helps reformers move beyond tracking activities to measuring outcomes, ensuring that reforms remain focused on delivering meaningful results for citizens.

Being Busy Is Not the Same as Making a Difference

A common trap in reform, especially public sector reform, is mistaking activity for progress. It is easy to count staff trained, workshops held, digital systems introduced or procedures approved. Those numbers show that work is happening. They don't necessarily show that the reform is achieving its purpose.

Picture a government agency that introduces a digital system to cut application processing times. It trains 200 staff and deploys the system across 10 offices. Useful milestones, but the questions that matter are still open. Are applications processed faster? Are errors less common? Are citizens spending less time and money to access the service?

Answering these questions requires reformers to follow the results chain: activities produce outputs, outputs contribute to outcomes, and outcomes support longer-term impact.

Activities are the tasks carried out to deliver a reform, while outputs are the immediate results, such as the number of staff trained, number of workshops held, or digital systems operationalised. Outcomes are the changes that follow, including shorter processing times, better service quality and improved citizen satisfaction. Impact refers to the larger, longer-term benefits, such as public savings and increased trust in government.

Making Measurement Simple with a Reform Scorecard

Measurement can seem complicated or expensive, but it does not have to begin with an elaborate dashboard or a long list of indicators. What matters is a simple way to track results. The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation's Public Sector Reform Playbook, offers one such tool: the Reform Scorecard.

The Scorecard gives reform teams a simple way to decide what to measure, establish a starting point, set targets, track current progress, identify data sources and agree how often to collect information. Template 13 of the Playbook shows how it can follow a reform from activities to outputs, outcomes and impact.

Here is how it might look in practice. A reform team wants to improve a public service and starts by tracking staff trained. The baseline is zero, the target is 200 staff within 12 months, and 148 have been trained so far. These figures show implementation progress, but the scorecard goes further by measuring results. Average processing time falls from 180 days to 45 days, against a target of 21 days. That is a big improvement, even though the target has not yet been reached.

The scorecard also tracks whether citizens are benefiting. Citizen satisfaction rises from 32 per cent to 58 per cent, against a target of 70 per cent. Annual cost savings reach N250 million, against a target of N500 million. In short, a scorecard connects the work being done to better public services and bigger benefits for citizens.

Together, these indicators show not just what has been done, but what has changed as a result. They also help reform teams identify where progress is being made, where targets are being missed and where further action is needed.

From Data to Decisions

Data is only valuable when it helps teams make better decisions while the reform is still underway. The Playbook links the Scorecard to regular reviews. Its Monthly Learning Review asks what is working, what is proving difficult, which assumptions have turned out to be wrong and what citizens, staff and other stakeholders are saying.

Imagine a digital system introduced to improve services, but processing times are still higher than expected. The scorecard reveals the gap. In a review, the team may discover that staff need more training, approval processes are too complicated or citizens find the system hard to use. It can then fix those problems and track whether results improve. The rule of thumb for public servants leading reforms is simple: keep what works, fix what falls short and stop what does not deliver results.

Open, honest reporting helps teams spot problems early and fix them before they become costly. When staff fear punishment for reporting setbacks, they may hide problems or make progress look better than it is. A safe space for discussion encourages teams to share challenges and solve them together.

Evidence Is a Reform's Best Defence

Reforms rarely get a smooth ride. Budget cuts, shifting political priorities, new leaders or doubts about impact can all put them at risk. Reliable evidence lets teams show what has been achieved and why the reform should continue, whether through faster processing, higher citizen satisfaction, better service quality or lower costs. To keep that evidence strong, teams should check information against other records, assign clear responsibility for collecting and reviewing it, and choose indicators they can track consistently.

Turning Evidence into Real Impact

The Reform Scorecard is one of more than 70 practical tools and templates in the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation's Public Sector Reform Playbook, designed to help public servants, public sector leaders and reform teams across Africa navigate the challenges of improving public service delivery.

So, how do we know a reform is working? When the evidence shows that it is solving the problems it was meant to address and improving people’s lives. Tracking activities tells us whether work is being done. Measuring outcomes tells us whether it is making a difference.

That is why measurement should start at the beginning of a reform, not the end. When teams use evidence to make decisions, learn from experience and take responsibility for results, they can keep improving public institutions and the services citizens rely on.

Getting started does not require an elaborate measurement system. Reform teams can begin with a few meaningful indicators, establish their baselines and targets, and review progress regularly. As they learn what works and what does not, they can refine their approach.

Ultimately, the test of a successful reform is not how much activity it generates, but whether it solves the problems it was designed to address. By using evidence to guide decisions and adapt along the way, reformers can turn good intentions into lasting improvements in the services citizens rely on.

Emmanuel Ejewule is Team Lead, Evidence and Impact at the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng