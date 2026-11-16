Australia's Department of Home Affairs updated the family member rules for the Temporary Graduate visa (subclass 485)

The new rules determine which family members a graduate visa applicant can include, based on who was already on their previous Student or 485 visa

A critical warning has been issued over ImmiAccount, which may allow ineligible family members to be added despite their application being invalid

From November 13, 2026, Australia's Department of Home Affairs introduced updated rules governing which family members can be listed on a Temporary Graduate visa (subclass 485) application.

The eligibility requirements for primary applicants remain unchanged. Which family members you can include depends entirely on your circumstances and which route applies to you.

Australia updates which family members can be added on graduate visa. Photo credit: The Australian Jewish News.

Source: UGC

Family Already On Your Previous Visa

The main pathway for including family members applies to those who were already listed on your previous Student visa or your first Temporary Graduate visa.

If you are applying for your first 485, your family members must meet at least one of three conditions: they currently hold a Student visa as your dependant, they held a Student visa on October 2, 2026 as your dependant, or they held a Student visa as your dependant within the last six months.

If you are applying for your second 485, the requirement shifts: your family members must currently hold a Temporary Graduate visa as your dependant, or they must have held one as your dependant within the last six months.

In both cases, only the same family members from your previous visa can be carried over. You cannot add new family members through this route.

Newborn Child Rules Under the 485

The rules treat newborn children differently depending on where they were born.

If your child was born outside Australia after your most recent Student visa or Temporary Graduate visa was granted, you can include them in either your first or second 485 application.

However, you and your child must apply at the same time. Once your visa is granted, you cannot add an overseas-born newborn to it.

If your child was born in Australia while you hold a Temporary Graduate visa, they automatically hold a 485 as a dependant.

No separate visa application is needed, but you are required to notify the Department of Home Affairs of the bi

All eligible family members must apply at the same time as the primary applicant and cannot be added later as subsequent entrants.

There are three limited exception categories that allow applicants to include new family members who were not on a previous visa, though these categories are not the main pathway for most applicants.

Before You Apply: Checklist

Before submitting your application, confirm that your family members meet the eligibility requirements, as the rules differ depending on your situation.

You must be physically in Australia when you apply, though your family members can be in or outside the country. Gather all supporting documents, including evidence of your relationship to any family members you intend to include.

One important warning from the Department: ImmiAccount may allow you to add family members who do not actually meet the eligibility requirements.

Being able to list someone in the system does not make them eligible.

If they do not qualify, their application will be invalid and cannot be merits reviewed. If their visa has already expired, they may not be able to apply for another one.

If your family was already on your previous visa, or is a newborn, this is your route.

Australia lists occupations still lacking workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Jobs and Skills Australia identified 127 occupations that remained in persistent shortage from 2021 to 2026 across the country.

Technicians and Trades Workers and Professionals made up 90% of the persistently short-staffed roles, spread across several key industries.

Source: Legit.ng