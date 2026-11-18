The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, marked Prince Tadenikawo's 6th birthday with an emotional tribute on Instagram

The young prince is the Ooni's son with his former wife, Queen Naomi Silekunola, who recently completed her university degree

The birthday post came days after the Ooni attended Naomi's convocation ceremony at Elizade University in Ondo State

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has poured out his heart for his son, Prince Tadenikawo, as the young prince turned six years old on November 18, 2026.

The traditional ruler shared a photo of Prince Tadenikawo on his official Instagram page, showing the boy dressed in a crisp white traditional outfit adorned with coral beads.

Ooni of Ife shares birthday photos of son with ex-wife Queen Naomi as young prince turns six. Photo: ooniadimulaife/queen_silekunolanaomi_ogunwusi

Source: Instagram

Alongside the image, the Ooni of Ife penned a moving tribute, crediting God for the child's life and expressing deep pride in watching him grow.

"Happy 6th birthday, my dear son, Prince Tadenikawo Ogunwusi. Today, as you clock six, my heart overflows with gratitude to Eledumare for the precious gift of your life. Your name, Tadenikawo, carries a beautiful reminder of the worthiness of a crown, and indeed, you are a priceless gift, a special blessing and a beautiful part of the legacy Olodumare is writing through generations," the Ooni wrote.

He continued:

"Watching you grow is a joy beyond words, and I pray that you will always know how deeply you are loved. Eledumare is carefully shaping and moulding your destiny as you fulfil eternal purpose. May He continually fill you with wisdom, grace, courage, humility and compassion. May your steps be divinely ordered, your path illuminated, and your dreams guided by His purpose."

The monarch rounded off his message with a prayer for the young prince, asking that the blessings of their ancestors rest upon him.

"May your life become a testimony for generations to come," he added.

Ooni of Ife honours son Prince Tadenikawo with emotional birthday message and prayers as he clocks six. Photo: ooniadimulaife/queen_silekunolanaomi_ogunwusi

Source: Instagram

Ooni of Ife and Naomi at Elizade University

The birthday post follows a notable public moment between the Ooni and his former wife, Queen Naomi Silekunola, just days earlier.

On Friday, November 13, 2026, Naomi graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in International Relations from Elizade University in Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State, during the institution's combined 10th and 11th convocation ceremony.

The Ooni was present at the event, where footage showed him greeting Naomi warmly, carrying their son, and sharing in the celebrations with family and friends.

The Ooni and Queen Naomi, who wed in 2020, parted ways after Naomi publicly announced the end of their marriage in December 2021. Prince Tadenikawo is their only child together.

Check out Ooni of Ife's birthday message to his son in the Instagram post below:

Ooni's wives dance with monarch's first son

Legit.ng previously reported that some of the Ooni of Ife’s wives embraced his first son, Tadenikawo, whom he had with Queen Naomi.

A video on social media captured two of the queens dancing beautifully with the small boy, even though his mom had since moved on.

Fans were hopeful that the former queen might one day return to the palace and praised him for not being a deadbeat father to his young son.

Source: Legit.ng