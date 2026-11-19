A new Pew Research Center study projected that Muslims will surpass Christians as the world's largest religious group within the next decade

Higher fertility rates among Muslim women drove the shift, with 252 million babies born to Muslim mothers between 2020 and 2025

The study also projected major changes in where Christianity is centred, with sub-Saharan Africa expected to hold the majority of Christians by 2070

Muslims are on course to become the world's largest religious group by 2035, overtaking Christians for the first time in modern history, according to a major new study published by the Pew Research Center.

The report links the demographic shift primarily to birth rates and age structure. Muslims currently record the highest fertility rate of any major faith at 3.1 children per woman, compared to 2.5 for Christians.

MMuslims are projected to become the world’s largest religious group by 2035 as higher fertility rates drive rapid population growth, according to Pew Research Center. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty

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Between 2020 and 2025, Muslim mothers gave birth to 252 million children worldwide, outpacing the 208 million born to Christian mothers over the same period.

"Around the world, we find that Muslims tend to have more children than non-Muslims, [and] they tend to be younger as a result of having more children in the past," Pew senior demographer Conrad Hackett told Fox News Digital.

By 2070, the global Muslim population is projected to reach more than 3.6 billion, compared to just under 3 billion Christians.

That represents an 80% increase for Muslims against a 30% rise for Christians over the same fifty-year window.

Christianity's centre of gravity moves South

One of the report's most significant findings concerns where Christianity will be concentrated in the coming decades.

By 2070, more than half of the world's Christians are expected to live in sub-Saharan Africa.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo is projected to surpass the United States as the country with the single greatest number of Christian believers.

Hackett pointed to contrasting population trends to explain the shift. "Europe's population has been growing slowly, and Africa's population has been growing very quickly," he said. "In the coming decades, Europe's population is expected to shrink, [while] Africa's population is going to expand a lot."

Nigeria is projected to hold the third-largest Muslim population in the world by 2070, behind Pakistan and India.

What the numbers mean for the United States

Inside the United States, a separate but related shift is under way. Christians currently account for roughly 62% to 64% of American adults, but that share is expected to drop below 50% by 2065.

By 2070, the religiously unaffiliated, often described as "nones," are projected to make up about 41% of the country's population.

Muslims in the US are growing at a faster pace than Christians, though Hackett was clear that the gap remains vast. "Christians vastly outnumber Muslims in the U.S., and that's not going to change," he said.

By 2070, Muslims are expected to account for nearly 4% of the American population, surpassing the Jewish community to become the country's third-largest religious group.

Globally, the Jewish population is set to become increasingly concentrated in Israel, rising from 46% in 2020 to 62% by 2070.

Meanwhile, the number of people without any religious affiliation continues to grow in many countries, with the Czech Republic, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Uruguay and Vietnam already reporting irreligious majorities.

Top baby boy names in England and Wales announced

Legit.ng earlier reported that Muhammad was the top choice for baby boys in England and Wales in 2023, with over 4,600 registrations, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The name has been in the top 10 since 2016 but now surpasses Noah, the previous favorite.

Source: Legit.ng