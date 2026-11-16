5 EU Countries Plan to Open Migrant Deportation Centre in Rwanda in 2027

Germany, Denmark, Austria, Greece and the Netherlands are set to announce a migrant deportation centre in Rwanda, with details expected Monday in Vienna

The pilot hub could host about 100 migrants initially, with each of the five countries sending around 20 people to the east-central African nation

Human rights groups raised serious concerns about Rwanda as a host country, citing its record on detention and its role in the conflict in neighbouring DR Congo

Five European Union countries are set to announce the creation of a migrant deportation centre in Rwanda, with the facility expected to begin as a pilot hosting around 100 people, diplomatic sources have told the AFP news agency.

Germany, Denmark, Austria, Greece and the Netherlands are behind the plan.

Five EU countries unveil a Rwanda migrant deportation centre plan, aiming to host asylum seekers who have exhausted legal appeals. Photo credit: AFP/Getty

Source: Getty Images

The announcement is expected on Monday in Vienna. Each country may send roughly 20 migrants to the east-central African nation, with the five governments expressing hope the centre will be operational by 2027.

The scheme would apply only to asylum seekers who have exhausted all legal avenues to remain in the EU.

This sets it apart from a UK proposal, which sought to send people to Rwanda before their claims were processed. That British deal faced repeated legal challenges and was ultimately scrapped by the incoming Labour government in 2024.

The five countries say the plan is consistent with EU and international law. The move follows a recent EU legal reform that permits the creation of return hubs outside the bloc's borders.

Rwanda's role and IOM involvement

According to BBC, confirmed in August that it had begun preliminary discussions with several European states.

The United Nations' International Organisation for Migration (IOM) may also play a supporting role. "IOM has a long history of providing assistance to migrants in situations of transit, including in complex contexts," an IOM spokesperson said, adding the agency was in discussions with some EU countries "on plans for the establishment of return hubs or similar mechanisms."

Human rights concerns

The plan has drawn sharp criticism from human rights organisations. Human Rights Watch's senior Africa researcher, Clementine de Montjoye, raised concerns about Rwanda's suitability as a host country, pointing to its "well-established record of repression of dissent, arbitrary detention, ill-treatment in detention" and its backing of armed rebels in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

"Paying Kigali to host a deportation programme would not only cause suffering and harm to those deported, it would finance and provide political leverage to a government responsible for serious human rights abuses at home and abroad," she said.

The EU Agency for Fundamental Rights also weighed in, saying any third country hosting a return hub must "respect fundamental rights," including protection against deportation to countries where a person faces serious risk of persecution.

The agency added that unaccompanied children must not be sent to such facilities.

The push comes as several EU governments face domestic pressure ahead of upcoming elections, with migration, security concerns and economic strain all shaping public sentiment.

According to the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, there were almost 110,000 irregular border crossings into the EU in the first ten months of 2026, a 29% drop from the previous year.

However, October alone recorded about 18,100 crossings, a 22% increase compared to September, driven largely by a surge in arrivals via the Western African route to the Canary Islands.

EU officially names 5 countries now approved for visa-free process

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Council of the European Union formally launched the visa waiver process with five Gulf countries on October 19, 2026, taking a major step towards allowing their nationals to travel to Europe without a visa.

Source: Legit.ng