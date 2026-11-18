The Board of Trustees of Fountain of Life Church named Pastor Rotimi Okpaise as interim spiritual and administrative leader

The appointment follows the board's position that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya no longer holds the role of Senior Pastor at the church

Okpaise is a retired Ernst and Young partner and Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries UK with over 30 years of consulting experience

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ilupeju, Lagos State - The Board of Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church has named Pastor Rotimi Okpaise as its interim spiritual and administrative leader.

The board reinforced its stance that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya no longer serves as Senior Pastor of the church.

Rotimi Okpaise previously played a central role in Jimmy Odukoya’s installation. Photo credit: @TFOLC

Source: Twitter

Okpaise is not new to the congregation. In 2023, he stood before the church to inform members that the Board of Trustees had unanimously chosen Jimmy Odukoya to succeed his late father as Senior Pastor.

As reported by Church Gist, this made Pastor Okpaise current appointment a significant turn in the church's leadership narrative.

Who Is Rotimi Okpaise?

Beyond his pastoral role, Okpaise brings a substantial professional background to the position.

According to Crusaderpension, he is a qualified actuary with more than 30 years of consulting experience, having served as Statutory Actuary to several leading insurers across West Africa.

He also served as Reporting Actuary to four Contributory Pension Fund Administrators and the pension schemes of both NNPC and PenCom.

The retired from Ernst and Young, where he led both the Insurance Sector and Actuarial Services practice across West Africa as a partner.

Okpaise holds a Statistics degree from the University of Ibadan, where he was recognised as a University Scholar.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries in the United Kingdom, an Associate of the Society of Actuaries in the United States, and an alumnus of the Lagos Business School's Chief Executive Programme.

Leadership dispute at Fountain of Life

The appointment comes amid an ongoing dispute over who holds legitimate leadership authority at Fountain of Life Church.

The Board of Trustees has maintained that Jimmy Odukoya is no longer in the role of Senior Pastor, a position that has drawn considerable attention given Odukoya's prominence and his background as the son of the church's founder, the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

By placing Okpaise, a figure closely associated with the previous transition process, in the interim leadership role, the board appears to be moving to stabilise church operations while the broader leadership question remains unresolved.

Jimmy Odukoya: Confusion as Fountain of Life Church releases statement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Fountain of Life Church said reports of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's removal as Senior Pastor do not reflect a valid decision of its Board of Trustees.

The church said the announcement came from a group calling itself 'Concerned Members of the Board' who it claims have been acting outside the church's constitution.

Source: Legit.ng