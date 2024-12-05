Muhammad was the most popular baby boy name in England and Wales in 2023, overtaking Noah, with over 4,600 registrations

Olivia remained the top choice for baby girls, while pop culture influenced a rise in names like Sunday and Wednesday

The popularity of royal names such as George and Elizabeth continued to decline, reflecting ongoing trends

Muhammad was the top choice for baby boys in England and Wales in 2023, with over 4,600 registrations, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The name has been in the top 10 since 2016 but now surpasses Noah, the previous favorite.

Baby boy names in England and Wales announced, Muslim name takes lead. Photo credit: Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Regional Differences

Despite its overall popularity, Muhammad did not appear in the top 10 in three English regions.

Other spellings like Mohammed and Mohammad also made the top 100, with each considered a distinct name by the ONS.

Baby Girl Names

Olivia remains the most popular name for baby girls, followed by Amelia and Isla.

Hyphenated names for girls rose significantly, with over 19,140 registrations, compared to 12,330 the previous year.

Pop Culture Influence

Pop culture continues to influence baby name choices. Names inspired by artists like Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus, Kendrick Lamar, Elton John, and Rihanna saw increases.

Additionally, names like Sunday and Wednesday gained popularity, possibly due to the Netflix series "Wednesday."

New Entries and Trends

New names in the top 100 for girls include Lilah, Raya, and Hazel. For boys, Jax, Enzo, and Bodhi made their debut.

Seasonal names like Autumn and Summer also saw changes, with Summer ranking 86th, up from 2022 but lower than 2013.

Decline in Royal Names

Royal names such as George, Archie, Harry, Charlotte, Elizabeth, and Charles have declined in popularity, continuing a recent trend.

