List of Top Baby Boy Names in England and Wales Announced, Muslim Name Takes Lead
- Muhammad was the most popular baby boy name in England and Wales in 2023, overtaking Noah, with over 4,600 registrations
- Olivia remained the top choice for baby girls, while pop culture influenced a rise in names like Sunday and Wednesday
- The popularity of royal names such as George and Elizabeth continued to decline, reflecting ongoing trends
Muhammad was the top choice for baby boys in England and Wales in 2023, with over 4,600 registrations, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
The name has been in the top 10 since 2016 but now surpasses Noah, the previous favorite.
Regional Differences
Despite its overall popularity, Muhammad did not appear in the top 10 in three English regions.
Other spellings like Mohammed and Mohammad also made the top 100, with each considered a distinct name by the ONS.
Baby Girl Names
Olivia remains the most popular name for baby girls, followed by Amelia and Isla.
Hyphenated names for girls rose significantly, with over 19,140 registrations, compared to 12,330 the previous year.
Pop Culture Influence
Pop culture continues to influence baby name choices. Names inspired by artists like Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus, Kendrick Lamar, Elton John, and Rihanna saw increases.
Additionally, names like Sunday and Wednesday gained popularity, possibly due to the Netflix series "Wednesday."
New Entries and Trends
New names in the top 100 for girls include Lilah, Raya, and Hazel. For boys, Jax, Enzo, and Bodhi made their debut.
Seasonal names like Autumn and Summer also saw changes, with Summer ranking 86th, up from 2022 but lower than 2013.
Decline in Royal Names
Royal names such as George, Archie, Harry, Charlotte, Elizabeth, and Charles have declined in popularity, continuing a recent trend.
Nigerian Names and Their Meanings
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian names have deep meanings and beautiful sounds for those inspired by the culture.
These names mostly come from major ethnic groups, like Hausa-Falani, the Igbo, and the Yoruba. The following are some Nigerian names that will fascinate you.
Nigeria's cultural diversity is reflected in the names, which are mostly from the different ethnic groups.
