Peller has disclosed his plan to name his unborn son after football superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

The content creator made the announcement during a livestream after sharing his baby's gender reveal video with his partner, Jarvis

Peller also spoke about how expecting a child has changed his attitude towards privacy, saying he kept the gender reveal video for two months

Nigerian streamer and content creator Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has shared an unusual naming plan for his unborn son with his partner, Jarvis.

The TikTok personality disclosed that he intends to name the baby after two of football's biggest stars, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Peller made this known during a livestream shortly after sharing the gender reveal video of his child with Jarvis.

Peller says he intends to name his baby after two of football's biggest stars, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Photos: @peller089/IG.

Source: Instagram

Peller explains his decision to name son after Ronaldo and Messi

Speaking during the livestream, Peller said he had settled on naming his son after the two football legends.

“I'm going to name my son after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi,” he said.

The proposed name is an interesting choice, considering the long-standing football rivalry between Ronaldo and Messi, who are widely regarded as two of the greatest players in the history of the sport.

However, Peller did not provide further details about how he intends to combine the names.

Peller speaks on keeping baby's gender secret

Beyond his naming plan, the streamer also discussed how expecting a child has changed his outlook on life.

He explained that he had possessed the gender reveal video for two months but deliberately kept it away from social media.

“I'm now mature. I know how to keep secrets now. I've had my baby's gender reveal video for two months, and I didn't post it until yesterday,” he said.

Peller and Jarvis got married in August 2026 after a relationship that frequently attracted public attention.

Watch the X video of Peller speaking about name of his unborn baby here:

Reactions trail Peller's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@OOlamide85255 stated:

"Person wey mature no dey talk say he don mature you mean you know how to keep secrets"

@IamtheOYE wrote:

"This Olodo and VDM na the same length of time dem dey take keep secrets,after 2 months, them go leak your secrets..!!"

Peller married Jarvis in August 2026 after a relationship that frequently attracted public attention. Photo: @peller089/IG.

Source: Instagram

Peller: YCee defends 'olodo uprising' remark

Legit.ng also reported that rapper YCee responded to criticisms following his remarks about the "olodo uprising" in the country.

The music star drew attention after using Peller as an example to describe the growing popularity of brain-rot content in Nigeria.

Speaking during an interview with Cool FM Lagos, YCee stood by his statement, noting that he would not apologise for mentioning Peller's name.

Source: Legit.ng