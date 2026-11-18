Denmark's government published a list of foreigners who qualify for a full fee exemption when applying for a residence permit or renewal

The exemption covers a wide range of applicants, from asylum seekers and volunteers to former Danish citizens and EU nationals

Denmark also allows certain categories of applicants to appeal decisions or request case reviews without paying any additional charges

Denmark has officially outlined the groups of foreign nationals who are not required to pay when applying for a residence permit or renewing one they already hold. The Danish government confirmed that certain categories of applicants are fully exempt from the standard application fee, covering both new applications and extensions.

Beyond the initial application, the government also allows those in the listed categories to appeal a ruling or request that their immigration case be reopened at no extra cost. Applicants who wish to raise a complaint about how their case was handled by the authorities, known as a case-processing complaint, are equally exempt from any charge.

Denmark names foreigners who can apply for residence permits without paying fees. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Oleksandr Siedov/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Denmark's residence permit fee

The Danish government has listed the following groups as eligible for a fee-free application:

1. Japanese citizens applying for a Working Holiday residence permit. Applicants from other countries seeking the same permit are required to pay.

2. Volunteers applying for a residence permit to participate in volunteer work in Denmark.

3. Commuters who live outside Denmark but require a work permit to carry out work within the country.

4. Asylum seekers applying for permission to remain in Denmark.

5. Foreigners seeking a residence permit on humanitarian grounds.

6. Applicants seeking a residence permit under the International Cities of Refugee Network programme.

7. People who cannot be deported from Denmark and are applying for a residence permit on that basis.

8. Former Danish citizens and people of Danish descent applying for a residence permit.

9. Foreigners applying for a residence permit under European Union rules.

10. People applying for a residence permit to live in Greenland.

Denmark: What else foreigners can do

Outside of the main exemption list, Denmark extends the no-fee arrangement to several related processes. Those who fall within the exempt categories can submit an appeal against a decision on their case without incurring additional costs.

They may also request that a closed immigration case be reopened, again without any charge. Any complaint filed regarding the handling of a residence permit application by the relevant authorities is similarly free of charge.

Denmark announces time limit for citizenship examination

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Denmark set a 45-minute time limit for foreigners taking its citizenship examination.

The Danish government explained that applicants must complete the written test individually without using books, mobile phones, or other learning materials.

Source: Legit.ng