DStv announced a one-month promotion called Open Time, running from November 25 to December 25, covering satellite TV and DStv Stream

Subscribers on four lower-tier packages will get automatic access to all channels without paying extra during the festive season

The offer comes as parent company Canal+ reported a 3% revenue decline in the nine months to September 2026.

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DStv South Africa has announced a one-month promotion that will give subscribers on four lower-tier packages access to all television channels at no additional cost during the festive season.

The offer, branded Open Time, runs from November 25 to December 25 and is available to fully paid-up customers on the Starter, Select, Sports and Movies & Series packages in South Africa.

DStv subscribers on the Starter, Select, Sports and Movies & Series packages Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Additional channels will be activated automatically on November 25, with subscribers reverting to their existing packages on December 26 unless they choose to upgrade, Tribune reports.

The promotion covers both satellite television and DStv Stream but applies only to live channels. Access to Catch Up content will remain tied to each subscriber's regular package. ds

Customers who downgrade during the promotional window will lose access to the additional channels.

What subscribers stand to gain

The savings on offer are considerable for those on cheaper packages. Starter subscribers will temporarily receive access to content available on the Premium package.

MultiChoice Chief Executive Officer Willington Ngwepe said the campaign was designed to help customers find the right package heading into the new year.

Ngwepe said in a statement on Wednesday:

"Following our recent repackaging, which provided significantly more content access for the same price, our subscribers can explore content across every package and decide what works best for them in the new year."

DStv faces revenue challenges

The Open Time campaign arrives at a difficult moment for MultiChoice, which was acquired by French media company Canal+. In October, Canal+ reported a 3% like-for-like revenue decline for the nine months to September 2026, driven largely by lower subscription revenue in South Africa.

The company did not release subscriber numbers alongside those figures.

The revenue drop followed DStv's September restructuring, which replaced the Access, Family and Compact packages with the new Starter, Select and Sports tiers while keeping prices unchanged in South Africa.

DStv will restore subscribers to their existing packages on December 26 Photo: ad

Source: Getty Images

Canal+ has also moved to cut the cost of DStv's top package by up to 42% in certain other African markets.

This is not the first time DStv has run such a promotion. A similar campaign took place in November 2025, when the company opened all its channels to subscribers over a weekend to mark its 30th anniversary.

A September trial also gave Select subscribers one week of free access to the Sports package each month.

DStv removes 12 channels

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that DStv had discontinued 12 television channels covering sports, news, religious programmes and children's entertainment.

The affected stations were withdrawn from the platform at different times between January and August, leaving subscribers unable to access their programmes.

PSB Kids, which previously aired on Channel 313, was the most recent channel to be removed. MultiChoice had not confirmed whether any of the discontinued stations would return to the platform.

Source: Legit.ng