Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo has recounted how a female church member criticised and insulted him over his tattoos

The relationship coach said he discovered that the woman was a huge fan of Nigerian singer Davido

Okonkwo maintained that the Bible contains no direct scripture declaring tattoos a sin during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo

Nigerian pastor and relationship coach Kingsley Okonkwo has shared an interesting encounter with a church member who criticised him for having tattoos but, according to him, was a huge fan of music star Davido.

The founder of David’s Christian Centre spoke about the experience during a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo.

Okonkwo used the incident to question what he described as double standards among some Christians, particularly when judging people's personal choices.

Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo says a member of his church insulted him over his tattoo. Photos: @kingsleyokonkwo/IG.

Source: Instagram

Pastor Kingsley speaks on church member who insulted him

Recounting the incident, the cleric said a female member of his church had insulted him because of his tattoos.

However, rather than simply dismissing her criticism, he decided to check her social media page.

According to him, he discovered that the woman was a big fan of Davido, a development he considered inconsistent with her criticism of his appearance.

Okonkwo argued that people should not condemn others simply because their personal preferences differ.

He also defended his tattoos, insisting that there is no direct biblical scripture that categorically describes getting tattoos as a sin.

Pastor speaks on ₦700,000 matchmaking fee

Beyond the tattoo controversy, Okonkwo discussed his relationship matchmaking service, disclosing that he charges church members ₦700,000 to participate.

He explained that the programme is not merely about connecting single people but also functions as a school where participants learn about relationships.

The pastor also made a striking statement about traditional expectations in relationships, saying men were not created to be providers.

Watch the X video of Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo here:

Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo says he discovered that the woman who insulted him was a huge fan of Nigerian singer Davido. Photo: @kingsleyokonkwo/IG.

Source: Instagram

Kingsley Okonkwo shares relationship advice

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo sparked debate online after advising women to focus on men who have already shown interest in them.

Okonkwo urged women to respond to messages, chats, and calls from potential suitors rather than choosing only those they want.

Source: Legit.ng