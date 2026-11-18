Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo Shares Action He Took After Church Member Insulted Him For Having Tattoo
- Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo has recounted how a female church member criticised and insulted him over his tattoos
- The relationship coach said he discovered that the woman was a huge fan of Nigerian singer Davido
- Okonkwo maintained that the Bible contains no direct scripture declaring tattoos a sin during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo
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Nigerian pastor and relationship coach Kingsley Okonkwo has shared an interesting encounter with a church member who criticised him for having tattoos but, according to him, was a huge fan of music star Davido.
The founder of David’s Christian Centre spoke about the experience during a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo.
Okonkwo used the incident to question what he described as double standards among some Christians, particularly when judging people's personal choices.
Pastor Kingsley speaks on church member who insulted him
Recounting the incident, the cleric said a female member of his church had insulted him because of his tattoos.
“Some of the worst advice came from pastors”: Kingsley Okonkwo tackles relationship counselling in churches
However, rather than simply dismissing her criticism, he decided to check her social media page.
According to him, he discovered that the woman was a big fan of Davido, a development he considered inconsistent with her criticism of his appearance.
Okonkwo argued that people should not condemn others simply because their personal preferences differ.
He also defended his tattoos, insisting that there is no direct biblical scripture that categorically describes getting tattoos as a sin.
Pastor speaks on ₦700,000 matchmaking fee
Beyond the tattoo controversy, Okonkwo discussed his relationship matchmaking service, disclosing that he charges church members ₦700,000 to participate.
He explained that the programme is not merely about connecting single people but also functions as a school where participants learn about relationships.
The pastor also made a striking statement about traditional expectations in relationships, saying men were not created to be providers.
Watch the X video of Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo here:
Kingsley Okonkwo shares relationship advice
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo sparked debate online after advising women to focus on men who have already shown interest in them.
Okonkwo urged women to respond to messages, chats, and calls from potential suitors rather than choosing only those they want.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.