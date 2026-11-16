India's Ministry of Home Affairs announced a major visa overhaul on November 11, 2026, reducing main visa categories from 13 to 9

The renamed Visitor Visa will come in two types — V-1 for 30-day stays and V-2 with validity of up to 10 years

India also plans to cut the number of fields on visa application forms by 65% to 70% under the new system

India has announced a sweeping overhaul of its visa system, with the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs publishing the details of the reform on November 11, 2026.

The changes include renaming the existing Tourist Visa to the "Visitor Visa," cutting the number of main visa categories from 13 to 9, and reducing subcategories from 49 to 23.

India introduces a new Visitor Visa system, replacing the Tourist Visa and reducing visa categories from 13 to 9 for a simpler travel process. Photo credit: Hindustan Times/Getty

Source: Getty Images

The number of fields on application forms will also shrink by 65% to 70%. Full implementation is expected before the end of 2026.

This latest round of changes builds on an earlier reform carried out in October 2025, which had already brought the number of main categories down from 22 to 13.

The August 27 decision formalised the most recent restructuring.

What the new visitor visa covers

The new Visitor Visa is split into two categories: V-1 and V-2.

The V-1 is a 30-day, multiple-entry visa designed for short trips.

It covers tourism, brief business meetings, one-off medical consultations, wellness and yoga retreats, and short courses in Indian languages, music, art, or crafts.

The idea is to let travellers combine several purposes in a single visit without filing multiple applications.

The V-2 is aimed at frequent visitors and can be issued for one, five, or ten years. It covers all the same activities as the V-1, plus mountaineering.

A separate mountaineering permit valid for six months with multiple entries is also planned under this category.

The ministry has not yet published the full conditions governing how long holders of the V-2 visa may stay in India per visit or per year.

E-visa system and what has already changed

India currently offers electronic visas to nationals of 172 countries. The official Indian Visa Online portal already lists two electronic tourist visa categories: e-Tourist Visa (e-T1 V) and e-Tourist Visa (e-T2 V).

Under e-T1 V, travellers can apply for a 30-day, a one-year, or a five-year electronic tourist visa. For the one-year and five-year options, cumulative stays must not exceed 180 days per calendar year.

The e-T1 V code first appeared on electronic authorisations in June 2026, when India began allowing multiple entries on 30-day e-Tourist Visas.

The e-T2 V category on the portal covers mountaineering and trekking expeditions and carries a six-month validity with multiple entries, mirroring the provision in the new V-2 category.

One gap remains notable: the ten-year Visitor Visa now announced under V-2 is not yet available through the e-visa portal. Travellers currently have access only to the 30-day, one-year, and five-year electronic options.

The authorities have not yet clarified whether existing electronic visa categories will be relabelled or restructured to reflect the November 11 announcement.

India has announced a sweeping overhaul of its visa system, with the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs publishing the details of the reform on November 11, 2026.

The changes include renaming the existing Tourist Visa to the "Visitor Visa," cutting the number of main visa categories from 13 to 9, and reducing subcategories from 49 to 23.

The number of fields on application forms will also shrink by 65% to 70%. Full implementation is expected before the end of 2026.

This latest round of changes builds on an earlier reform carried out in October 2025, which had already brought the number of main categories down from 22 to 13.

The August 27 decision formalised the most recent restructuring.

What the new visitor visa covers

The new Visitor Visa is split into two categories: V-1 and V-2.

The V-1 is a 30-day, multiple-entry visa designed for short trips.

It covers tourism, brief business meetings, one-off medical consultations, wellness and yoga retreats, and short courses in Indian languages, music, art, or crafts.

The idea is to let travellers combine several purposes in a single visit without filing multiple applications.

The V-2 is aimed at frequent visitors and can be issued for one, five, or ten years. It covers all the same activities as the V-1, plus mountaineering.

A separate mountaineering permit valid for six months with multiple entries is also planned under this category.

The ministry has not yet published the full conditions governing how long holders of the V-2 visa may stay in India per visit or per year.

E-visa system and what has already changed

India currently offers electronic visas to nationals of 172 countries. The official Indian Visa Online portal already lists two electronic tourist visa categories: e-Tourist Visa (e-T1 V) and e-Tourist Visa (e-T2 V).

Under e-T1 V, travellers can apply for a 30-day, a one-year, or a five-year electronic tourist visa. For the one-year and five-year options, cumulative stays must not exceed 180 days per calendar year.

The e-T1 V code first appeared on electronic authorisations in June 2026, when India began allowing multiple entries on 30-day e-Tourist Visas.

The e-T2 V category on the portal covers mountaineering and trekking expeditions and carries a six-month validity with multiple entries, mirroring the provision in the new V-2 category.

One gap remains notable: the ten-year Visitor Visa now announced under V-2 is not yet available through the e-visa portal. Travellers currently have access only to the 30-day, one-year, and five-year electronic options.

The authorities have not yet clarified whether existing electronic visa categories will be relabelled or restructured to reflect the November 11 announcement.

India relaxes passport, visa rules for several categories

Legit.ng earlier reported that India's Home Ministry has eased passport and visa requirements for a wide range of foreign nationals living in the country, publishing the changes through the Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) (Amendment) Order, 2026, in the Official Gazette.

Source: Legit.ng