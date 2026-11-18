The Maldives strictly prohibits the import of several categories of goods, including firearms, alcohol, drugs, pork products

Travellers caught importing drugs into the Maldives face a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment under the country's laws

Several marine animals and coral species are also protected under Maldivian law, with collection and fishing of these species banned

The Maldives has strict rules on what travellers can bring into and take out of the country, covering everything from personal items to wildlife products.

Firearms, liquor, dogs, pigs, pork products, drugs and material are all banned from being imported into the island nation.

The Maldives enforces strict customs regulations, banning imports of alcohol, drugs, pork products, firearms, and other prohibited goods. Photo credit: HindustanTimes/Getty

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Alcohol is the only exception on the list, and only those who hold an official licence are permitted to bring it in.

What the Maldives bans at its borders

Idols of worship, certain animal products, explosives, weapons, and alcoholic beverages are also among the goods barred from entry.

Travellers wishing to bring personal pets into the country may do so with special permission, though dogs remain completely prohibited regardless of circumstance.

All animals being brought in must be accompanied by a valid veterinary certificate.

The penalties for drug-related offences are severe. Anyone caught importing drugs into the Maldives, whether for personal use or otherwise, faces a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment.

Marine life and export restrictions

The rules do not only apply to what comes in. Travellers leaving the Maldives are also restricted from taking out a range of items, particularly those connected to the country's marine environment.

Black corals, stony corals, Triton shells, Pearl Oysters, lobsters, turtles, and turtle shells cannot be exported in any form.

Beyond export restrictions, the Maldives also prohibits the collection and fishing of a number of species.

These include black corals, conches, giant clams, berried and small lobsters, turtles, Napoleon Wrasses, dolphins, whale sharks, and whales.

Travellers planning a visit to the Maldives are advised to check all items in their luggage against these prohibited categories before departing for the airport, as violations can carry serious legal consequences.

Maldives sets age requirement for foreigners

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Republic of Maldives has set a minimum age of 21 as one of the conditions foreigners must meet when applying for citizenship, according to guidance published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Source: Legit.ng