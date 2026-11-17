New Zealand Announces Conditions Citizens of 13 Countries Must Meet to Enjoy Visa-Waiver
- New Zealand's Amendment Circular 2026-35 set out specific conditions citizens of 13 countries must meet to qualify for a visitor visa waiver
- The eligible countries are mostly Pacific Island nations, along with China, and the conditions include a cap on the length of stay
- One of the conditions restricts the visa waiver to travellers arriving specifically from Australia, limiting who can actually benefit
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New Zealand has outlined four strict conditions that citizens of 13 countries must satisfy before they can qualify for a short-stay visitor visa waiver, according to an official government immigration document.
The requirements are set out in Amendment Circular 2026-35, published by Immigration New Zealand. The document lists the eligible countries and the precise terms under which their nationals may enter without the standard visa requirements that apply to other travellers.
New Zealand: Countries covered by the waiver
The 13 countries named in the circular are:
1. China
2. The Federated States of Micronesia
3. Fiji
4. Kiribati
5. Nauru
6. Palau
7. Papua New Guinea
8. The Republic of Marshall Islands
9. Samoa
10. Solomon Islands
11. Tonga
12. Tuvalu
13. Vanuatu.
The list is made up almost entirely of Pacific Island nations, with China as the notable exception.
The 4 conditions travellers must meet
Citizens of these countries do not automatically qualify for the waiver simply by virtue of their nationality. According to the circular, all four of the following conditions must be met:
1. The visitor visa applied for must be valid for no more than three months
2. The purpose of travel must not be for medical consultation or treatment
3. The traveller must be travelling to New Zealand from Australia
4. The traveller must hold one of the eligible Australian visa types as specified in clause E2.1.1 of the circular
The requirement to be travelling from Australia is a significant restriction, as it effectively limits the waiver to nationals of these 13 countries who are already lawfully present in Australia at the time of travel. Those flying directly from their home countries or from any other destination would not qualify under this provision.
Read the full conditions as published in Amendment Circular 2026-35.
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that New Zealand released a list of 58 countries whose citizens can visit without a visa.
New Zealand: Visa-free entry suspension
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand announced its temporary suspension of visa-free entry for Kuwait passport holders and the new travel requirements.
The three-month suspension follows concerns over Kuwait’s citizenship revocation programme, leaving travellers needing a visa before they can board for New Zealand.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng