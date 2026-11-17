New Zealand's Amendment Circular 2026-35 set out specific conditions citizens of 13 countries must meet to qualify for a visitor visa waiver

The eligible countries are mostly Pacific Island nations, along with China, and the conditions include a cap on the length of stay

One of the conditions restricts the visa waiver to travellers arriving specifically from Australia, limiting who can actually benefit

New Zealand has outlined four strict conditions that citizens of 13 countries must satisfy before they can qualify for a short-stay visitor visa waiver, according to an official government immigration document.

The requirements are set out in Amendment Circular 2026-35, published by Immigration New Zealand. The document lists the eligible countries and the precise terms under which their nationals may enter without the standard visa requirements that apply to other travellers.

New Zealand mentions the conditions citizens must meet to obtain visa-waiver. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

New Zealand: Countries covered by the waiver

The 13 countries named in the circular are:

1. China

2. The Federated States of Micronesia

3. Fiji

4. Kiribati

5. Nauru

6. Palau

7. Papua New Guinea

8. The Republic of Marshall Islands

9. Samoa

10. Solomon Islands

11. Tonga

12. Tuvalu

13. Vanuatu.

The list is made up almost entirely of Pacific Island nations, with China as the notable exception.

The 4 conditions travellers must meet

Citizens of these countries do not automatically qualify for the waiver simply by virtue of their nationality. According to the circular, all four of the following conditions must be met:

1. The visitor visa applied for must be valid for no more than three months

2. The purpose of travel must not be for medical consultation or treatment

3. The traveller must be travelling to New Zealand from Australia

4. The traveller must hold one of the eligible Australian visa types as specified in clause E2.1.1 of the circular

The requirement to be travelling from Australia is a significant restriction, as it effectively limits the waiver to nationals of these 13 countries who are already lawfully present in Australia at the time of travel. Those flying directly from their home countries or from any other destination would not qualify under this provision.

Read the full conditions as published in Amendment Circular 2026-35.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that New Zealand released a list of 58 countries whose citizens can visit without a visa.

New Zealand: Visa-free entry suspension

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand announced its temporary suspension of visa-free entry for Kuwait passport holders and the new travel requirements.

The three-month suspension follows concerns over Kuwait’s citizenship revocation programme, leaving travellers needing a visa before they can board for New Zealand.

Source: Legit.ng