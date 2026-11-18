Emirates published a list of medical conditions that could prevent passengers from boarding its flights

The airline noted that the list is not exhaustive and that each passenger must be assessed individually based on their health

Conditions ranging from unstable heart problems to recent major surgery are among those flagged as generally unsuitable for air travel

Emirates has released guidance on medical conditions that could disqualify passengers from boarding its flights, warning that certain illnesses may make air travel unsafe without prior medical clearance.

The airline stated that the list is not exhaustive and that every passenger must be evaluated individually based on their personal health circumstances. Where a condition is likely to worsen mid-flight or require emergency intervention, Emirates said travel should be postponed until a medical professional confirms the passenger is fit to fly.

Emirates Airline identifies 12 health conditions that can make foreigners unfit to fly. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Martin Rose/Lukas Wunderlich

Source: Getty Images

Emirates medical conditions list for passengers

The airline identified the following conditions as generally unsuitable for air travel:

1. Severe anaemia or dangerously low oxygen levels in the blood.

2. Serious ear or sinus infections, or other conditions that interfere with the ears' ability to adjust to changes in air pressure.

3. Infectious diseases capable of spreading to other passengers or crew members.

4. Unstable heart conditions, including severe chest pain, uncontrolled heart failure, and serious heart disease.

5. A recent heart attack, acute cardiac episode, or stroke, particularly where the passenger has not fully recovered.

6. Severe lung disease, respiratory failure, or a recently collapsed lung.

7. Digestive system conditions that could lead to internal bleeding, perforation, or blockage.

8. Uncontrolled seizures or neurological conditions that could deteriorate without warning.

9. Serious mental health conditions that are not properly managed and could pose a risk to the passenger or others on board.

10. Recent major surgery or significant physical injuries.

11. Recent medical procedures that leave air or gas inside the body, including certain eye operations.

12. Conditions requiring intensive care or close monitoring that cannot be safely provided during a flight.

What Emirates requires before flying

Emirates stressed that passengers with any of the conditions listed above may need to undergo a formal medical assessment and complete appropriate treatment before they are permitted to travel.

The airline's guidance makes clear that passenger safety and the safety of those around them remain the primary considerations when making boarding decisions.

UAE sets conditions for 10-year Blue Residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE had listed five categories of foreigners eligible for its 10-year Blue Residency.

They include environmental influencers, scientists, investors, inventors, and specialists working in environmental organisations. The country also outlined 20 requirements applicants must meet to qualify.

Source: Legit.ng